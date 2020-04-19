Dividing perennials gives you free plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dividing perennial plants such as hostas and daylilies is a way to get more plants for free.

But there are two other reasons for dividing: to control size of vigorous perennials that grow so rapidly that they crowd out neighboring plants and to rejuvenate plants that decline in vigor if not divided at the appropriate time.

Here are questions about dividing perennials with answers from horticulturists at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. For more information, contact the ISU Hortline at 515-294-3108 or hortline@iastate.edu.

Q: Do I need to divide the perennials in my garden?

A: Some perennials, such as garden peonies, can be left undisturbed for 50 or more years. Others need to be divided periodically to contain their spread or to rejuvenate declining plants.

Perennials, such as gooseneck loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides), obedient plant (Physostegia virginiana), and bee balm (Monarda didyma) are vigorous growers. They grow so rapidly that they begin to crowd out neighboring plants within a few years. Gooseneck loosestrife and other vigorous growers should be divided every two to three years.