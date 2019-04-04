A backyard project doesn’t have to be all-encompassing and grand to have an impact on wildlife.
That is the message Adam Janke, assistant professor and extension wildlife specialist at Iowa State University, Ames, works to convey in his series of publications titled "Woodworking for Wildlife."
Each provides detailed instructions and a materials list for creating a backyard bat box, blue bird box and wood duck box.
They also provide background information on the animal the boxes are designed for, helping homeowners know the preferred setting of each animal they are trying to attract.
And a fourth publication includes instructions and a materials list to build the iconic Aldo Leopold bench.
For a free download of these publications, go to https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/ and type in what you want. The bat box is 15550, the blue bird is 15551, the wood duck is 15553 and the bench is 15552.