Do not try cooking sweet corn in a cooler

In 2016, Iowa produced 18% of all the field corn grown in the United States, making it the nation's leader producer.

This corn is not what you find on your dinner plate, however. What's on your plate is a naturally occurring genetic mutation of field corn called sweet corn. It is shorter, matures faster and its kernels have a higher sugar content. It accounts for less than 1% of the corn produced in Iowa, or 3,400 acres.

The key to preparing sweet corn is to pick it at its prime. Sweet corn is ripe when the husks are bright green and moist. The silk should be stiff, dark and moist. You should be able to feel the individual kernels by pressing gently on the husk.

Fresh corn should be cooked and served the day it is picked or purchased. As soon as corn is picked, the sugar in the corn begins changing to starch. This reduces the sweetness of the corn. It is best to keep the corn moist and cool between picking, purchasing and cooking to help the corn stay sweet.