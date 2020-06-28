You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Do you have a funny pet video?

Do you have a funny pet video?

{{featured_button_text}}

The Humane Society of Scott Couny is sponsoring a Funniest Pet Home Videos contest as a fundraiser. Here's how it works:

From now through Sunday, July 12, the society will accept submissions of  funny pet videos. The top 10 funniest will be selected by a panel of independent local judges.

Then the week of July 20, the society will show the top 10 on its Facebook page to let pet owners in the community be the final judges.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three selections. So:

1.  Take a video of your pet doing something funny. Video quality is not part of the judging. The society encourages people to make the video a family event. Edit, create, narrate and have fun.

2.  Make a secure donation through the society's website at https://hssc.us/ways-to-give. Give $20, give $5, give $50, give whatever you feel comfortable with and your video will be considered as part of the contest. Please make sure to provide accurate contact information along with your donation.

3. Submit your video to qcafunnypets@gmail.com. The society will reply with confirmation that it was received.

For questions, email Ryan at ryanwillehssc@outlook.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to Avoid Drinking Gross, Reheated Coffee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News