Do you have a funny pet video?

The Humane Society of Scott Couny is sponsoring a Funniest Pet Home Videos contest as a fundraiser. Here's how it works:

From now through Sunday, July 12, the society will accept submissions of funny pet videos. The top 10 funniest will be selected by a panel of independent local judges.

Then the week of July 20, the society will show the top 10 on its Facebook page to let pet owners in the community be the final judges.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three selections. So:

1. Take a video of your pet doing something funny. Video quality is not part of the judging. The society encourages people to make the video a family event. Edit, create, narrate and have fun.

2. Make a secure donation through the society's website at https://hssc.us/ways-to-give. Give $20, give $5, give $50, give whatever you feel comfortable with and your video will be considered as part of the contest. Please make sure to provide accurate contact information along with your donation.

3. Submit your video to qcafunnypets@gmail.com. The society will reply with confirmation that it was received.

For questions, email Ryan at ryanwillehssc@outlook.com.

