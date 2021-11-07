Don’t dump Halloween pumpkins; donate or compost them

Pumpkins that have been thrown in ditches or near roadsides can lure animals close to traffic where they may get hit.

Veterinarian Samantha J. Sander who is a Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Illinois cautions that the biggest caveat with feeding any animals pumpkin is they have to be fresh.

“Moldy pumpkins or those with significant bacterial contamination can be dangerous,” Sander says. “Jack-o’-lanterns are particularly of concern for this, as they break down quickly. Whole pumpkins that have been sitting out in the sun on someone’s porch for weeks could also succumb to degradation and contamination.”

At home, dogs can safely eat pumpkin puree, but large, hard chunks can cause an obstruction. Cats benefit less from pumpkin, but it can be a good source of fiber.

When it comes to livestock, cattle, hogs, horses, and poultry can all eat pumpkin smashed open or cut into chunks; however, pumpkins are not a routine part of their diet and can cause digestive upset.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources does not recommend feeding pumpkins to wildlife as it can lead to damage complaints as well as the spread of disease. Except for bird and squirrel feeders near a residence, it is illegal to provide food for deer and other wildlife.