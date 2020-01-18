Don't have a green thumb? Try bulbs!

Heath's keynote titled "bulbs as companion plants" will explain, through slides, how to weave bulbs into the tapestry of a garden that also includes perennials, annuals, ground covers and flowering shrubs.

In addition, he will present one of the ornamental breakout sessions titled "tropical paradise gardening and care of summer bulbs" that will touch on container plantings, the tropical look and evening gardens with luminescent, light-colored flowers.

Bulbs have been described as the perfect plant material because if you put them in the ground in the right place (and the right side up), they will produce beautiful flowers, no green thumb required.

The motto "Plant bulbs and harvest smiles" is inscribed on the sign outside the Heaths' store in Virginia, and its proprietor is all about beauty and positivity.

"I want to convince people that they should be playing in the garden rather than working in the garden," the 74-year-old Heath said in a phone interview.

"Gardening is meant to be fun," he told a reporter for the website everybodygardens. "I can help people enjoy their own lives. We need to have more happiness in our world. We need to look for the positives and gardening is such a great positive."

The daffodil story

