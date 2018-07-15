Original plaster work still remained in the home's tower where artist Sarah Robb created the compass mural. She taped a rendering of what the mural was supposed to look like onto the wall as a reference while she was working.
Editor's note: This is another in a series of stories following the restoration of the pre-Civil War Lambrite-Iles -Petersen house in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood. The work is being done by Dick and Linda Stone of Muscatine who bought the home in February 2015.
Sometimes one of the major tasks in restoring a home is taking away things that are not original.
Among the Stones' major tasks has been to remove a large, 1925 porch that enclosed the entire first floor exterior of the home and about half of the second floor.
The addition so radically changed the home's appearance that it was was difficult to envision the original. But Dick Stone had a photograph, and, early on, he taped it in the front hallway where he could refer to it as a guide and keep reminded of the ultimate goal.
Now, more than three years later, the home's original look is beginning to re-emerge, as added-on floors, pillars, walls and windows fall away. It's heartening progress.
But with a home that contained so many elaborate details AND was so far gone, just about everything in the restoration is a major task. And the Stones are sticklers for doing things right.
Removing the add-on porch, for example, is only half of the job.
Now the Stones will tackle the reconstruction of original features. This will include a small front porch in the middle with stairs leading down to the limestone steps on the lawn; a second small porch on the east side with a second-floor balcony above it and a wrought-iron Juliet balcony on the west side.
As part of the exterior reconstruction the Stones already have installed decorative quoins, or rectangular blocks of wood, on the corners of the home.
But to do this, they first had to have the quoins — about 160 of them — replicated by John Fitzgibbons of LeClaire. Each one is 1¾-inches thick.
And in the home's signature tower, not only did the Stones rebuild/restore all the arches, sills and and frames of the 12 windows (and the decorative corbels above them), but they hired Davenport artist Sarah Robb to paint a mural of a compass on the ceiling inside of the tower.
The work was an off-and-on four-week process of Robb painting from a scaffold.
Still to come: A restoration of the hand-painted mural on the walls of the home's central staircase that begins in the foyer and extends up three flights. That will take some doing.
Meanwhile, interior work is underway, too, with plaster craftsmen reconstructing the elaborate decorative ceiling moldings in the front parlor, dining room and men's parlor.
Normal wall plastering and painting also continues as rooms get rebuilt. The first floor contains two parlors, a dining room, library, bathroom and kitchen. The second floor a master suite with a bath and laundry room and three secondary bedrooms with a common bath.
The big question, as Linda Stone said is, "Do you think we'll be done by September?"
Ready or not, the Stones' home will be open for tours on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23, as part of the Gold Coast tour of homes.