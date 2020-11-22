Don't sit this one out!

A chair is a chair is a chair?
No. And an exhibit of more than 40 "seating designs" created by former students of the University of Iowa’s 3D Design fine arts programs now on display at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, shows why.
Seating by Design, curated by Monica Correia, art history professor at the University of Iowa School of Art and Art History, features a range of innovative furniture designs including chairs, stools and soft-form seating.
Each piece is sculpturally dynamic as well as functional, while overall the designs demonstrate the varied materials, contemporary technologies and formal solutions possible in the 3D design field, according to a news release from the Figge.
"Every design begins with a dream,” Correia said in the news release. “We are delighted and thankful to the Figge for the opportunity to share almost two decades of dreams manifested into furniture pieces."
In 3D design, students practice and apply a variety of contemporary technologies including computer modeling, virtual reality, CNC (computer numerical control), laser cutting and 3D printing.
“Visitors will be amazed and intrigued by the variety of techniques, materials and the level of creativity on display in the exhibition," Vanessa Sage, assistant curator, said.
"We are lucky to have a design program like this in Iowa, and privileged to have the opportunity to share these designs with the Quad-Cities community.”
The exhibit demonstrates the high level of sophistication taught in the University of Iowa program, providing inspiration for students who wish to pursue careers in the design field. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 17.
The exhibit is divided into six thematic sections:
• Play features sculptural and formally playful works that push the boundaries of seating design.
• Form features materials such as leather, metal and plastic that have been manipulated into seating forms.
• Layer includes designs created from layering and stacking materials.
• Combine features combinations of different materials and techniques, such as bent metal, traditional upholstery, woodturning and CNC laser cutting, utilized to create cohesive designs.
• Assemble highlights works created using precise geometry, wherein the materials must fit together perfectly.
• Hop includes a range of multi-functional stool designs.
