Don't sit this one out!

A chair is a chair is a chair?

No. And an exhibit of more than 40 "seating designs" created by former students of the University of Iowa’s 3D Design fine arts programs now on display at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, shows why.

Seating by Design, curated by Monica Correia, art history professor at the University of Iowa School of Art and Art History, features a range of innovative furniture designs including chairs, stools and soft-form seating.

Each piece is sculpturally dynamic as well as functional, while overall the designs demonstrate the varied materials, contemporary technologies and formal solutions possible in the 3D design field, according to a news release from the Figge.

"Every design begins with a dream,” Correia said in the news release. “We are delighted and thankful to the Figge for the opportunity to share almost two decades of dreams manifested into furniture pieces."

In 3D design, students practice and apply a variety of contemporary technologies including computer modeling, virtual reality, CNC (computer numerical control), laser cutting and 3D printing.