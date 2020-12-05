During pandemic, two Q-C dads create DIY 'Sugar Plum Ball' at home

"With the year being so crazy, it really meant a lot to me and my wife to be able to bring some normalcy back during these times and to show that you can still have a fun and vibrant time, to bring some joy," Riley said.

By day, Riley is the assistant principal at Ed White Elementary School Eldridge, where his wife, Sarah, is a counselor. The couple also has two sons.

Frerichs

Father-daughter dances " are a big part of our lives, and we weren't going to miss out on it," Frerichs said of himself and daughters Greta, 9, and Parker, 6, after the Sugar Plum cancellation.

The dance interest started in 2015 when Frerichs and Greta were supposed to go to the festival dance for the first time. "Then she got the flu and slept for three days," Frerich said. "When she woke up, the very first thing she said was, 'Dad, when is the Sugar Plum Ball?' It broke my heart."

So, being the dad he is, Frerichs started calling around to find another father-daughter holiday dance they could attend, but all the dances in the Quad-City region already had been held. "It killed me," Frerichs said.