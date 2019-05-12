A free household hazardous waste collection event will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Rock Island County Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline, sponsored by the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency.
On June 29, a similar event will be held at the Whiteside County Highway Department, 18819 Lincoln Road, Morrison, during the same hours.
Illinois residents are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products.
Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.
Items not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes.
A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available online at http://www.epa.illinois.gov/topics/waste-management/waste-disposal/household-hazardous-waste/acceptable-wastes/index.
For questions, call the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-524-3300.