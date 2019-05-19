For people who need their lawns mowed, but also want to reduce their carbon footprint, Christian LaCarte, of Park View, has the answer.
He has founded a business called Sustainable Stewards in which he'll mow your yard with an electric mower, powered by batteries that are charged by a solar generator that he created.
And he'll come to your place with the Ego Power mower from The Home Depot in a trailer pulled by his three-cylinder Smart Car.
He also will fertilize, using a natural product.
LaCarte is an environmentalist, and when he worked as a naturalist for the Scott County Conservation Board, he researched sustainability and ways to be more efficient on an individual scale. He looked at alternative energy, lighting, gardening, composting and harvesting rain, and he would teach the public how to be more sustainable at home, on an individual scale.
Although he's changed jobs — he works for the Scott County Y as director of eight before- and after-school programs for children — his goal continues.
"As the Earth changes, we are in need of more sustainable practices," the Western Illinois University graduate, said. "We can all do something as individuals to make our homes and properties more sustainable."
He cites Environmental Protection Agency statistics that say that more than 17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled each year while refueling lawn equipment.
The agency also estimates that 5 percent of air pollution comes from gas-powered lawn equipment and that, hour for hour, gas mowers produce 11 times as much pollution as a new car. Among the pollutants are carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and other volatile organic compounds.
So far he has about a dozen clients. And not to worry if the day is cloudy; LeCarte's lawn mower will work anyway.
Overlooking the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club on the Kuhn family farm in rural Charles City, about 30 miles southeast of Mason City. Owner Mark Kuhn opened the Wimbledon-inspired court, which people can play on for free, in 2003.
Mark Kuhn uses a 20-inch push mower to prepare his grass tennis court for its first action of the season. The groundskeepers at Wimbledon use a 19-inch mower, making it a challenge for Kuhn to make his court look exactly same as those at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
Construction of the grass tennis court on the Kuhn family farm began in 2002. Mark Kuhn and his two sons, Alex and Mason, built the picket fence that surrounds the Wimbledon-inspired attraction in Charles City.
Last summer, Charles City farmer Mark Kuhn closed his grass tennis court following the death of his son, Alex, who helped his father build the court 15 years ago. As a form of therapy, Kuhn renovated the surface and recently reopened it to the public.
Longtime tennis enthusiast Mark Kuhn installs one of the wooden net posts at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club in Charles City. In honor of their late son, who committed suicide last July, the Kuhns named their grass court, "Alex J. Kuhn Court of Dreams."
In 2015, Mark Kuhn and his late son, Alex, ventured to England for The Championships at Wimbledon. Upon return, the duo co-authored a coffee table book about their trip. This photo shows them sitting courtside at Centre Court.
Mark Kuhn, right, owner of the farm and the unique grass tennis court modeled after Centre Court at Wimbledon, greets a spectator and friend during the Alex J. Kuhn Invitational at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club.
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
Declan Galligan, 11, of West Des Moines, runs to return a low ball against Nolan Ranger, 11, of Minnesota, during the Alex J. Kuhn Invitational at the All Iowa Tennis Club in rural Charles City.
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
The 800-acre Kuhn family farm, home to the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, is off a gravel road in rural Charles City, about 30 miles southeast of Mason City.
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
The steel gate entryway at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club on the Kuhn family farm in rural Charles City.
Matthew Putney,Waterloo Courier
Iowa's Declan Galligan, left, and Minnesota's Matthew Fullerton, right, face off during the Alex J. Kuhn Invitational at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club in rural Charles City.
A portrait of Alex J. Kuhn, who committed suicide last summer, remains on a table in Mark and Denise Kuhn's living room in Charles City, home to the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club.
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
