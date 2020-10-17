Embracing the challenge: Bettendorf quilter is always trying something different

"It's an honor to have one quilt exhibit at the museum, let alone two in two separate exhibits at the same time," according to a news release from the museum.

As with most quilters, Murtha started with traditional quilting, then gradually modified her patterns more and more, making her quilts unique and creating her own original designs. Over the past eight years, she has gravitated to art quilts, specifically participating in art quilt challenges.

"I don't have an art or design degree, but it seemed to open up so many more options for me," she said. "Every time I try something new I'm so much more excited about it."

In addition to creating quilts, she lectures, conducts workshops and writes. An article titled Peaceful Quilting appeared in the September issue of American Quilter magazine and another titled Iowa's Hidden Treasures: Unfinished Quilts was in the Iowa Shop Hop summer issue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How she began

Murtha grew up in Davenport and first learned quilting from her grandmother.

During the summers, Murtha and her sister would visit Grandma Doris on her farm near Centerville, Iowa, where she taught them how to quilt, crochet and embroidery. Murtha's first quilt was a hand-pieced and tied quilt for her doll.