Emergency substitutions when you don't want to run to the store

With dine-in restaurants closed and people sheltering in place, home cooking and baking are on the upswing. Just look at the grocery store shelves — flour is gone!
If you are missing a few ingredients for your recipes, specialists at Iowa State University Extension have emergency substitutes that will keep you from having to run to the store.
• If your recipe calls for 1 teaspoon of baking powder, replace it with ¼ teaspoon baking soda plus ¾ teaspoon cream of tartar. OR replace it with ¼ teaspoon baking soda plus ½ cup sour milk (and reduce the liquid in recipe by ½ cup).
• For baking, replace 1 cup butter, margarine or vegetable shortening with 1 cup oil; OR ¾ cup applesauce, apple butter, or avocado plus ¼ cup solid fat; OR 1 cup ripened/mashed bananas.
• Replace 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate with 3 tablespoons cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon butter, margarine or vegetable shortening; OR with 1 ounce semi-sweet chocolate minus 1 tablespoon sugar.
• Replace 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of flour OR 2 tablespoons tapioca pearls.
• Replace 1 cup buttermilk or sour milk with 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar plus 1 cup milk (let this solution sit for 10 minutes before using it). OR use ⅔ cup plain yogurt plus ⅓ cup milk.
• Replace 1 cup milk with ½ cup evaporated milk plus ½ cup water OR with ⅓ cup nonfat dry milk plus ⅞ cup water.
• Replace 1 tablespoon coffee creamer with 1 tablespoon instant dry milk plus 1 tablespoon water.
• Replace 1 cup brown sugar with 1 cup granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons molasses.
• Replace 1 cup granulated sugar with 1 cup light brown sugar OR 1¾ cup powdered sugar.
Avoid emergencies, plan ahead
To prevent additional trips to the grocery store, set aside time to plan your menus for the week.
Check what you have on hand and make a list.
Plan for leftovers. Cooking a roast early in the week can provide leftovers to incorporate into a stew or stir-fry later in the week.
Review your meals to check if each of the food groups are in most of your meals.
