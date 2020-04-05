Emergency substitutions when you don't want to run to the store

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With dine-in restaurants closed and people sheltering in place, home cooking and baking are on the upswing. Just look at the grocery store shelves — flour is gone!

If you are missing a few ingredients for your recipes, specialists at Iowa State University Extension have emergency substitutes that will keep you from having to run to the store.

• If your recipe calls for 1 teaspoon of baking powder, replace it with ¼ teaspoon baking soda plus ¾ teaspoon cream of tartar. OR replace it with ¼ teaspoon baking soda plus ½ cup sour milk (and reduce the liquid in recipe by ½ cup).

• For baking, replace 1 cup butter, margarine or vegetable shortening with 1 cup oil; OR ¾ cup applesauce, apple butter, or avocado plus ¼ cup solid fat; OR 1 cup ripened/mashed bananas.

• Replace 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate with 3 tablespoons cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon butter, margarine or vegetable shortening; OR with 1 ounce semi-sweet chocolate minus 1 tablespoon sugar.

• Replace 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of flour OR 2 tablespoons tapioca pearls.