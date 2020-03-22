Everything canceled? Think plants

The library's closed, yoga in canceled — you can't even go out to eat!

In this time of COVID-19, here are a few suggestions from the National Garden Bureau, a nonprofit organization, to cultivate something good and lift your spirits. There's also a recipe for a warm, comforting soup that's full of nutrition.

• Start some seeds. Nothing is more life-affirming than checking each morning to see if something spouted.

• Plan a vegetable garden. Grow the veggies you love the most. Read about which varieties to plant from seeds and which ones are better if you purchase plants. Consult garden blogs and books.

• Plan to grow flowers that make you happy. Suggestions: sunflowers, nasturtiums, zinnias or marigolds.

• Redesign the plantings in the front of your house. Research plants that grow well in your area, and make a plan for spring renewal.

• Take an online class about plants or gardens, or watch some YouTube instruction videos. Learn about seed starting, taking cuttings, or how to grow vegetables.

• Plan an herb garden. What herbs do you like to cook with? Which herbs make the best cocktails or tea? If you don’t have in-ground space, grow herbs in pots.

