Long-time readers of this space will remember Stephanie Soebbing, the energetic young reporter who wrote a popular column called "Home Rookies."
About every week, she described the challenges and joys she and her husband encountered in tackling fixup projects in their newly purchased home.
In the seven years (oh my) since Stephanie left the Times, she has continued in her energetic ways, opening a quilt shop in Rock Island, designing original patterns and — now — publishing a book.
Titled "Simple Quilts for the Modern Home," it features, as the promotional text says, "12 beginner-friendly, skill-building, step-by-step projects from lap to king-sized quilts with bold colors and high contrast and utilizing negative space."
Negative space is often cited as the trait that distinguishes modern from traditional quilts.
Basically, it means open space. On a quilt, it is a large area of just one fabric, usually solid, without any blocks on it. This can create different effects and it also can allow the quilter to show off fancy designs stitched with thread. An advantage of negative space is that it reduces the time required to make a quilt because there is less work.
Or, as Stephanie says on her blog, it's a good technique if you "need a fast gift." (Using the words "fast" and "quilt" in the same sentence makes my head spin.)
On the day I checked in with Stephanie, she was at Quilt Con in Nashville, selling and meeting people. She goes to about one show a month; Paducha and Chicago are coming up.
Meanwhile, her Quilt Addicts Anonymous store at 1232 30th St., Rock Island, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
And her and her husband's little girl is in pre-school.
BERRIES FOR BIRDS: Dave Searl, head gardener at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, reports that he had been seeing a single robin near the front entrance to the center during the coldest days of the polar vortex.
"When you walk up to the front doors, he darts into the yews (bushes)to hide," Searl wrote in an email. "I’m thinking, 'Why is this robin hanging around here?'
"Yesterday I found out why. In the front I have two large pots of mixed conifer greens for winter decoration. One of the cuttings I used was Eastern red cedar with its decorative blue berries.
"Well, robins feed on those berries in the wild. This guy discovered the berries and feeds on them during the day. Until he has eaten all of the berries, I’m sure he will stick around."
A point here is that birds — especially the semi-hardys that for whatever reason remain here in winter instead of going south — need food to survive. Backyard feeders are OK, but nothing beats food grown on bushes.
Martha Smith, horticulturist with University of Illinois Extension, has some suggestions as we move (hopefully) into spring planting season for plants that provide winter fruit:
Chokeberry (aronia)
Crabapple (malus)
Hackberry (celtis)
Hawthorn (crataegus)
Holly Iilex)
Bayberry (myrica)
Firethorn (pyracantha)
Sumac (rhus)
Shrub rose (rosa)
And on page D2, you'll find a story with some cautionary words on birdfeeders.
ARTISTS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS: In browsing the Bauhaus display at the German American Heritage Center for today's centerpiece story, I was struck by this quote by artist Paul Klee (pronounced "Clay," if you don't want to be corrected by some know-it-all):
"To emphasize only the beautiful seems to me to be like a mathematical system that only concerns itself with positive numbers."
Contrast that with Louis Comfort Tiffany, whose glass works are on display at the Figge Art Museum. His entire focus was beauty for beauty's sake.
Both have their own truth.