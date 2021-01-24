Exhibit features night sky, runway drawings

The Quad-City Arts Gallery at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, is the perfect place for its most recent exhibit titled "A Trip Back in Time," featuring art and artifacts dealing with travel and airports.

Included are digital drawings of airport runways by Drew Morton, time-lapse photos of airplane arrivals and departures by Peter Mauney and a selection of mid-century travel-related objects on loan from Fred and Ethel’s, Rock Island, the Putnam Museum, Davenport, and private collections.

“This series of airport runways emerged from a larger series called my ‘everydays’ where I created a piece of digital art every day for eight years," Morton said in a news release.

"For designing these images, I began by looking at airport runway maps and blended them with my not-so-secret love of mid-century design elements.” The results represent actual airport runways around the world.

Always a night person, Mauney has been photographing in the dark since his first serious roll of film. For this series, he camped out in select locations for hours at a time with his camera aperture open to capture the light emitted from airplanes and stars as they moved through the night sky.

The exhibit will be in place through March 1.

The artist’s works can be seen and purchased online: https://www.quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html.

