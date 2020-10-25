 Skip to main content
Exhibit shows new way of looking at America

figge art

"Imperial Motors" is a work of painted clay made in 1979 by Adolph Rosenblatt (1933-2017). It was gift to the Figge of the Adolph Rosenblatt Family and Kohler Foundation Inc.

 Alma Gaul

An exhibit called "New American Scene" has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, featuring 15 works acquired in the last five years that, while celebrating the communities in which they live, also are critical and represent diverse viewpoints.

“New American Scene” is an update of "American Scene," which was a term used to describe the representational paintings made in the first half of the 20th century that captured American subject matter, according to a news release from the Figge.

It included artists such as Grant Wood and Thomas Hart Benton who focused on agricultural life in the nation’s heartland and also artists such as Edward Hopper and Martin Lewis who portrayed scenes of modern city life.

Most were Caucasian heterosexual and male and their works demonstrate this specific viewpoint.

In "New American Scene," the works on view have many of the same "American Scene" subjects and themes but are interpreted by a more diverse group of modern and contemporary artists who work with a broader range of materials.

Many of the works depict a nation that is more urban, interconnected and diverse while drawing attention to issues of racial inequality, poverty, gentrification, gang violence and environmental destruction.

The artists include Paul D’Amato, Michelangelo Lovelace, John Ahearn, Larry Silver, Mark Messersmith, Adolf Rosenblatt, Rose Frantzen, Jefferson Pinder, Teska Overbeeke, Richard Estes and Frank Paulin.

The exhibit continues through Jan. 24.

Companion programming

• Virtual Curator Talk, Joshua Johnson, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19

Figge Assistant Registrar Joshua Johnson will introduce the exhibition. The program is free, but advanced registration is required. After registering you will receive an e-mail two hours before the program begins, which will include a Zoom link to join the program at the scheduled time that evening.

For more information, go to figgeartmuseum.org 

