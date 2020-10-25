Exhibit shows new way of looking at America

An exhibit called "New American Scene" has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, featuring 15 works acquired in the last five years that, while celebrating the communities in which they live, also are critical and represent diverse viewpoints.

“New American Scene” is an update of "American Scene," which was a term used to describe the representational paintings made in the first half of the 20th century that captured American subject matter, according to a news release from the Figge.

It included artists such as Grant Wood and Thomas Hart Benton who focused on agricultural life in the nation’s heartland and also artists such as Edward Hopper and Martin Lewis who portrayed scenes of modern city life.

Most were Caucasian heterosexual and male and their works demonstrate this specific viewpoint.

In "New American Scene," the works on view have many of the same "American Scene" subjects and themes but are interpreted by a more diverse group of modern and contemporary artists who work with a broader range of materials.

Many of the works depict a nation that is more urban, interconnected and diverse while drawing attention to issues of racial inequality, poverty, gentrification, gang violence and environmental destruction.