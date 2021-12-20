Extension's Partners in Produce add more than 64,000 pounds of fresh produce to central Illinois tables

The goal was 1,000 pounds of produce; instead, the first year of Extension's Partners in Produce project tipped the scales at over 25,000 pounds. With the enthusiastic support of the growers and buyers at the Arthur Produce Auction, University of Illinois Extension has provided more than 116,000 pounds of fresh produce to central Illinois food pantries in three years.

In early 2019, MaryBeth Massey, Illinois Extension program coordinator for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education, wanted to address food insecurity in her community. She was familiar with the Arthur Produce Auction and curious if a partnership, now called Partners in Produce, could start between Extension and the auction to provide excess produce to families in need. The auction is operated by the local Amish community and managed by Sheldon Raber.

“We started on June 7, 2019 with 55 pounds of asparagus and 25 pounds of rhubarb. Our first goal was 1,000 pounds of produce. We ended up with more than 25,000 that first year. We kept showing up each week, and growers and buyers started giving us more produce,” said Massey.