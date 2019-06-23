Master Gardeners of University of Illinois Extension-Rock Island County are seeking entries to their annual Container Garden Challenge that will be July 16-20 at the Rock Island County Fair.
Categories are:
Large container, five gallons on up
Medium container, two-five gallons
Small container, less than five gallons
Unique/special themed container
Succulents
Vegetable, herb, fruit container garden
Miniature/fairy container garden
Young container, any category
Participants may enter one or more containers in one or more categories. Judges will pick a winner in seven categories on July 18, while voting for the People's Choice award will be ongoing during the fair.
Adult winners receive an individual membership to the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, while youth winners will receive four passes to the center.
Entries are due between noon and 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Dave Copeland Building, on the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.
The entries will be on display inside the building from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day from Wednesday, July 17, through Friday, July 19. Pickup will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
For questions, go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call Tracy Jo Mulliken at 309-756-9978 with any questions.