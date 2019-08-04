Al Korthaus likes to make things out of wood, especially old, weathered wood. Maybe it came out of a barn, or once served as a fence post in the days when farms had fences, or perhaps it was the lath that held plaster in an old house that was torn down.
His wife, Jeanette, favors flowers. Her mother was a gardener and Jeanette remembers her collecting favorite specimens to enter into the fresh flower competition at the Mississippi Valley Fair. That's likely when Jeanette's interest began.
The Korthauses, of Davenport, have been fair people since they were old enough to enter 4-H competitions themselves, and they still are, some 70-plus years later.
If you go into the Starlite Ballroom today where the open exhibits are displayed ("open" means anyone can enter), you'll find three by each of them.
And the Korthauses have passed their interest onto their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as four generations of Korthauses entered exhibits in this year's event.
The elder Korthaus involvement started naturally, as both grew up on Scott County farms and both enrolled in 4-H. In those years, there wasn't a whole lot else for farm kids to do.
Al is now 90 and Jeanette is 86, and they're still entering because they enjoy it and it's a way to stay involved in life. Making an item for competition "pushes you and makes you more creative," Jeanette said. "It forces you to use your brain. Too many of us senior citizens lose that. It adds to our lives.
"It ... keeps you going, keeps you busy. It's a trait you carry with you from a farm," she said, referring to the keeping busy part.
They also like working on projects together and the social aspect of meeting other people at the fair.
Al's three items are a two-dimensional wood pumpkin, an ornamental birdhouse with a Halloween theme and a five-pointed star with a Christmas theme.
The latter put him in competition with Jeanette.
One of her three items is a Christmas floral arrangement tucked inside an old white ice skate. The star and the skate are both entered in the category "recycled item," as the star is made of lath and Jeanette bought the skate at a sale hosted by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport.
Her other two entries are door wreaths, one themed for summer and the other for fall.
A lot of the raw materials for Al's woodworking projects come from their Walcott farm, now operated by their son and daughter-in-law.
"It's a really good place to find stuff," Al said. "You'd be surprised by how much stuff is lying around on a farm. Barn board, fence boards, rusted wire ... all of those items add character to a piece."
And compared with today's new lumber, that they find to be green, warped and full of knots, the old wood is better to work with.
To gather materials for her floral arrangements, the Korthauses "used to 'roadside' a lot," meaning they drove along country roads and picked up materials they'd find growing there, like wild yarrow.
But with the advent of herbicide spraying, "a lot of the things we collected aren't available anymore," Jeanette said. She does still find pine cones and grape vine, and she supplements these with purchased items.
For table arrangements, Jeanette looks for unusual containers, and says church rummage sales are her best source. "We don't go to garage sales anymore because it's too much driving and getting in and out of the car."
Glass canning jars and tea pots are two favorites.
"Usually if you enjoy the project you're working on, it turns out," Al said.