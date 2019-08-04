They are not all beautiful, at least in the usual sense.

About the couple

The Korthauses farmed near Walcott for 38 years, raising crops and hogs, farrow to finish. For a time, they also had dairy and beef cattle.

The parents of a son and two daughters, they moved to Davenport 26 years ago.

Both were 4-H members and leaders. For many years, Al was the supervisor for the 4-H swine division and Jeanette was in charge of the flower judging. She still judges the 4-H flower show.

In 2014, Jeanette was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.

One of her tips for flower arranging is to be careful that the container doesn't overshadow the flowers. Quality of design is most important, followed by how well the theme is integrated into the piece. Scale and balance also are important.

In her work, she tried to encourage young people to "win without bragging and to lose without complaining" and reminded them that they could learn more from a white ribbon than they could from a blue.

In addition to entering the fair competition, the couple sells items at various shows, such as the Christmas and Easter markets at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.

Al is a Korean War veteran, having served in the 25th Infantry Division. Although difficult, "I wouldn't trade that experience for all the money in the world," he said.