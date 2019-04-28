The peregrine falcons atop the MidAmerican Energy Co. building in downtown Davenport are sitting on four eggs in the nesting box, the first one being laid on April 1.
"They take turns sitting on the eggs while the other goes out for food," Dave Sebben, the MidAmerican employee who watches over the birds, wrote in an email.
The current pair is the second that has nested at the building since 2003 when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources installed a box as part of a reintroduction effort of the once endangered species. The first pair fledged 17 young through 2014.
In 2015, the original male, PD, was replaced, but the pair did not raise any young and in 2016 and 2017 there was very little activity around the nest and no eggs.
Then last year — 2018 — Scorpio, the original female, did not return at all. Both she and PD had reached the end of their lifespan and are presumed dead.
But a male with E60 on its leg band and a female with no identifying band fledged three young last year and are on pace to do as well or better this year.
Life goes on.
WALLACE'S IN DAVENPORT: Traveling through the intersection of Davenport's Northwest Boulevard and Division Street recently, I noticed a "for sale" sign at Wallace's Garden Center & Greenhouse, which also has a location on Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.
No, the Davenport store hasn't closed.
Owner Kate Terrell said that the business is open as usual with the store and greenhouse stocked for spring, but "with all the development going on in north Davenport, we thought we would see if there was any interest.
"Only the future knows if we will keep it there, move it or consolidate to one store," she said. "Until then, we will continue to grow and sell beautiful flowers."
'GOT' INTEREST: The folks at the Rock Island Animal Hospital must watch "Game of Thrones," the medieval fantasy epic in its final season on HBO.
A recent sign carried the message, "A Lannister Always Spays His Pets," a clever variation of "A Lannister Always Pays His Debts," a mantra of the Lannister family, one of the great houses of Westeros.
HERE A SEMPERVIVUM, THERE A SEMPERVIVUM: Five years ago, Martha Smith, a horticulture educator for University of Illinois Extension, told me that "sempervivums," or "semps" for short, were going to be the next big thing. The small succulents that often grow in a rosette pattern, including the variety known as hens and chicks, were trending up.
At the time, I investigated "sempervivums," along with succulents and sedums, on the internet, then drove around to several area garden stores to see if they had any in stock.
They did not. At least that I could find.
But these plants now have become so ubiquitous that HyVee is selling them in lush, bountiful planters in its outside garden display. Everyone has caught on.
CONGRATS, KELLY AND SAM: Kelly Lao, executive director of the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, and her husband, Sam Downing, became the parents of a new baby boy, James Amidon Downing, on March 24.
Little James joins big brother Dameon, 14, and Lola, 13.
LETTER-WRITING: I will probably write letters and notes (the kind that go through the mail in an envelope with a stamp) for the rest of my life, but my compatriots are dwindling.
On Wednesday, the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch hosted a drop-in event celebrating National Card and Letter Writing Month in which participants were invited to write a real paper-and-pen letter, with supplies furnished by the library.
"Even though email and social media have become a part of our everyday lives, we can't let letter writing fade away," the library said in its news release. "Receiving a letter in the mail can brighten anyone's day!"
While I believe that to be true, one of the half dozen people I still regularly correspond with didn't send a Christmas letter this year.
I was afraid I had fallen off his list.
I received a letter this month explaining that he and his wife are "going to send out Christmas cards only every other year or so."
"I notice the tradition is fading. We get fewer each year."
I am not liking this.