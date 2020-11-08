Fall chores: Clean containers, tools; plant bulbs

Don't put that trowel and rake away yet. Fall may end this year's gardening season, but it is a good time to begin preparations for next year. Taking care of a few details now means fewer chores, pests and problems next spring.

Take stock. The first step is taking stock of how your garden fared this year. Do a walk through and take notes on plant location and performance, Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said.

Sketch out your vegetable garden. Crop rotation is very important when it comes to vegetable diseases. In the spring, you can refer to your sketch rather than rely on your memory and plant vegetables in different locations.

Perennials and annuals should also receive a year-end review. Note whether this season's plants met expectations or if different plants and varieties are needed for next year. Perhaps choosing a different location for certain varieties will help their performance. Do any perennials need to be divided? Do it now or make a list for next spring.

Landscape clean up. Diseased plants should be removed. Healthy plant debris can be added to your compost pile. If any perennials have been seriously and routinely plagued with disease, fall is the time to discard them before they spread problems to other plants.