Canning, fall gardening and trees will be the topics at the Fall Harvest of Horticulture from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fire Station, 211 S.E. 3rd St., Aledo, Illinois.
The event is sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension and the Mercer County Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.
Check-in is at 8:30 am with coffee and rolls, and programs begin at 9 a.m. The cost is $12 at the door or $10 in advance. Register online under the events tab at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978. Topics:
• Canning: An old process with new interest. Presenters will discuss how to get started, labor- and time-saving ideas, creative uses of canning and Christmas gift ideas.
• Fall Gardening: Timely tips on what you can do to get your lawns, landscaping and vegetable beds ready for spring.
• All Things Trees: A representative of Trees Forever will cover what to plant, where to plant, and how to care for your trees. There will be a focus on urban environments and those beneficial to pollinators.