If you missed the window for planting native plants in your garden this spring, don’t worry, you still have time to get them in the ground in the fall.
In fact, fall can be a better time than spring for two reasons: weed pressure is lower and many native plants require a cold, moist winter in order to germinate, Gemini Bhalsod, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. If these seeds were planted in spring, they would just lie dormant until a cold period.
Choose the spot: Before planting, scout for the right spot in your landscape, considering the sun/shade pattern. Does the spot get morning or afternoon sun, full-day sun, or is it mostly in the shade?
Also think about the sun during different times of the year; the area under a large tree might be full-sun in the spring, but shady after the tree gets its summer leaves.
Also consider whether the area tends to retain water after a rain event or drains quickly.
Finally, think about the view. Is the garden against a wall, where the tall plants will have to go in the back, or can the garden bed be viewed from all sides?
Select plants: After this comes the fun part — picking your plants. For full sun, Bhalsod suggests blue false indigo (Baptisia australis), purple prairie clover (Dalea purpurea), and bee balm (Monarda fistulosa).
Be sure to include a mix of colors and bloom times so you can ensure blooms throughout the whole growing season.
Prep the site: After choosing your plants and making a map of the garden bed, you need to prep the site by killing off the existing vegetation before planting.
You can do this by renting a sod cutter and removing grass completely or you can smother the grass by layering wet cardboard or newspaper on the area you want to clear. Be sure to weigh down the cardboard to prevent light from penetrating. A downside is that you have to wait a few months for the grass to die off.
If you don’t have the time, put soil and mulch directly on top of the cardboard or newspaper and plant. If you take this approach, be sure to plant small transplants and keep them well watered.
Water: For any fall plantings, it is important to water regularly throughout the fall so plants develop the deep root system they need to survive the winter. Ideally, plant in September to allow enough time for root development. But don’t expect blooms right away; it could take a year or two for flowers to form.