Fall is great time to carve new garden beds

Fall is a great time to create new garden beds. Cool, usually drier, fall weather makes it easier to work in the garden and for plants to establish. Plus, the garden to-do list is often a bit shorter this time of year and you will get a head start on the next growing season.

Call before you dig. Start by locating the placement, size and shape of this new garden. Always contact your local underground utility locating service at least three business days in advance. It’s free and as easy as calling 811 or filing an online request.

They will contact the appropriate companies who will mark the location of their underground utilities in your work area. This reduces the danger and inconvenience of accidently knocking out power, cable or other utilities while you create a beautiful landscape.

Outline. Use a rope or hose to outline the area. Avoid tight corners or creating narrow grass borders that will be difficult to mow or require hand trimming.

Edge. Next edge the bed. Use a shovel to dig a V-shaped trench around the border of the garden. Or rent or borrow a power edger to make larger jobs easier.