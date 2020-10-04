Fall is time to get yard ready for spring!

Autumn is no time to ignore your lawn and landscape.

“What you do now will determine the quality of your yard next spring and summer,” Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, said.

Here is a checklist.

1. Keep mowing. Shorter grass is more resistant to diseases and traps fewer falling leaves. Cutting the grass low allows more sun to reach the crown of the grass, so less leaf will turn brown in the winter.

However, cutting off too much at one time can be damaging, so never trim more than a third of the grass blades off in a single cutting. Put mower blades on the lowest settings for the last two cuts of the season.

2. Aerate your lawn. Compressed soil hurts grass health. Aerating creates holes into the soil and lets oxygen, water and nutrients into a lawn. Use a walk-behind aerator or get an attachment to pull behind a riding mower.

3. Mulch your leaves. Many mowers can mulch leaves with an attachment. Since mulching with a mower can mix grass clippings with leaf particles, these nitrogen-rich grass particles and carbon-rich leaf particles will compost more quickly. Together, they return nutrients to the soil.