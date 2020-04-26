Farm scene wins people's choice award

Tom Hempel, Davenport, received the People's Choice Award in the 41st annual Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition.
His watercolor titled "Tranquility" is of a farm scene in rural LeClaire.
"I found it late one afternoon, and I pulled over and took a picture," Hempel said. "Later, I couldn't find it again."
Hempel's piece also won honorable mention last year in the Iowa Watercolor Society Show. Winners become part of an exhibition that travels the state.
The Rock Island Art Guild Exhibition, sponsored by IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and the guild, opened on Jan. 18 in the fourth-floor gallery of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport. The museum is now closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exhibition includes works by 63 artists working in a variety of mediums who live within a 150-mile radius of the Quad-Cities. In addition to Hempel, other winners are:
- First Place $1,000, Kaitlin Walsh, Bettendorf, "The Temporal Bone," 2019, Oil on canvas
- Second Place $500, Michael Wilcox, Eldridge, "Fifty Foot Falls" at Supai Arizona, 2015, Digital print
- Third Place Founders Award in honor of Jean Welch Walgren $300, Gloria Burlingame, Rock Island, "Reflections," 2019, Oil pastel on board
- Sally MacMillan Watercolor Award $500, Linda Buechting, Quincy, Illinois, "Sunday Donuts," 2019, Watercolor on paper Burlingame, Reflections, 2019, Oil pastel on board
- Sculpture Award In Memory of Zeivel Harris $500, William Close, New Hartford, Iowa, "Hurry Sally You’re Late For School," 2019, Wood
- Honorable Mention Awards $100, Gayle Lehmkuhl, Fairbank, Iowa, "View from the Mound," 2019, Oil on canvas
- Children’s Choice Award, Samuel Seigel, Homestead, Iowa, "Orchid," 2019, Mixed media
The Rock Island Art Guild is a volunteer-run organization founded in 1955 which promotes and fosters the appreciation of the visual arts in the Quad-Cities.
The exhibition judge was Candace Moeller, independent curator and associate director of Cristin Tierney Gallery, New York, New York.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!