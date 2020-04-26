Farm scene wins people's choice award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tom Hempel, Davenport, received the People's Choice Award in the 41st annual Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition.

His watercolor titled "Tranquility" is of a farm scene in rural LeClaire.

"I found it late one afternoon, and I pulled over and took a picture," Hempel said. "Later, I couldn't find it again."

Hempel's piece also won honorable mention last year in the Iowa Watercolor Society Show. Winners become part of an exhibition that travels the state.

The Rock Island Art Guild Exhibition, sponsored by IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and the guild, opened on Jan. 18 in the fourth-floor gallery of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport. The museum is now closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition includes works by 63 artists working in a variety of mediums who live within a 150-mile radius of the Quad-Cities. In addition to Hempel, other winners are: