Farmhouse reinvented: Makeover renders 100-year-home brand new

About 2½ years ago, a house-moving crew lugged a big old farmhouse from its spot on an Eldridge farm across a field to a new location to make way for the building of 38 new, villa-style homes on the 10 acres where the house had stood.

The villa development has gone along great — nearly all the homes have been built and sold as part of the Villas at Century Farm — and now the farmhouse, originally constructed around 1920 by the Muhs family, is looking great, too.

While the new homes were going up, Colin Woods of Diamond Builders and his employees also began updating the farmhouse. While keeping the features that give it character — hardwood floors, an open staircase, leaded glass windows and fancy wood trim — they built or added the features that make it a brand new house.

This includes an all-new kitchen, 2½ new bathrooms, new windows, new roof and new vinyl siding, a new three-car garage attached to the back and all new plumbing, heating and electrical systems.

The basement is no longer a cellar but a brand-new space that could be expanded, as there are egress windows for a bedroom and a plumbing rough-in for a bathroom.