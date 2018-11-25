While we may spend more time worrying about our dog Duke, the four-legged crumb-sniffer, gaining weight over the holidays, Mittens and Callie often experience the same malady.
In fact, cats who are overweight can suffer significant or even life-threatening health risks such as diabetes , liver disease and arthritis. It can be frustrating to simply cut back on food for a friend that has a knack for persistence and an alarming way of letting you know when the food dish is empty. To help keep your felines in fine form, here are some tips to help.
1. Measure daily food intake carefully. Use a measuring device that you can level off and resist heaping food on top. If a reduced-calorie food isn’t working, ask your veterinarian about a high-protein diet.
2. Check progress frequently. Most veterinarians are happy to have patients stop by for just weight checks — every 1 to 2 weeks should be fine. An accurate bathroom scale (like anyone would want one!?) will work but usually requires you to hold your pet to get a combined weight.
3. Go slow! Cats should take off an average of only about 1-2 percent of their body weight per week. They are extremely sensitive to a rapid weight loss diet and may suffer from a serious liver disease known as hepatic lipidosis if they fail to eat adequate amounts of food.
4. Divide daily feeding amount into three or four smaller meals. This might reduce the urge to give inappropriate treats. Research has shown that the act of eating can increase the metabolic rate and reduce the number of usable calories.
5. Exercise! Exercise! Exercise! Don’t let Fudge be a couch potato. Provide excitement in his life with fishing poles that have dancing birds or insects attached to the line, catnip filled mice, and various types of windup toys.
Two 15-minute play periods per day with a laser pointer will burn plenty of calories. Better, combine meal time and play. Some feline specialists suggest either hiding kitty’s meals around the house or using interactive toys that dispense dinner when knocked around and played with.
Finally, make sure a dieting cat has been examined by your veterinarian before starting any weight-loss regimen to make sure physical or even hormonal problems aren’t an issue.