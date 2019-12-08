Festival of Trees announces winners

Julie Smith, of DeWitt, Iowa, captured the two "best of show" awards at this year's Festival of Trees, winning in both the "tree" and "non tree" categories. The "non-tree" award was for her room.
She also won first place in tree, first place in nostalgic tree, first place in room, designer's choice-room and people's choice-room.
Her entry was titled was "American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” and it was a modern twist to vintage Americana, mixing old and new. The back of the room, for example, was made of galvanized steel and was hung with lots of electronics, including a projector that showed Santa peeking in a window.
A computerized "Alexa" home assistant turned the tree lights on and off, while one of the tables was made from the gym door of a Quad-City high school, purchased at Habitat ReStore.
Smith's employer, Medicom, was the benefactor for the tree and all the electronics, but Smith supplied all the other materials herself.
Smith has been active in the festival for many years, serving on its steering and management committees as well as the director. She also is the lead person on facility decor, or the props, ribbons and other items that make up the background for the designer creations.
The festival is an annual fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, in which the RiverCenter in Davenport is filled with specially designed trees, rooms, gingerbreads, doors and so forth.
Following are the other winners, including those in the Holiday Parade and high school art exhibit.
DOORS
First Place Door Design, “Holiday Trim,” Design Team: Hot Glass Inc., Joel Ryser
Second Place Door Design, “Paper Christmas,” Designer: Emily Harvey
Third Place Door Design, “Jewels of the Night,” Design Team: RE/MAX River Cities, Jill Slyter
First Place Door Wreath, “Gnome for the Holidays,” Designer: Joni Parish-Doane
Second Place Door Wreath, “Home Sweet Gnome,” Designer: Joni Parish-Doane
Third Place Door Wreath, “Bavarian Christmas,” Design Team: Julie Wilson, Julie Williams
Best First Time Door Wreath, “Merry Christmas,” Designer: Finnley Smith
Best Festival Theme Door Design, “World Yule Tree,” Designer: Woods Landing LLC: Bruce Wood
Special Recognition Door Design, “Love Unites the World,” Design Team: Amy S. Nielsen, Bill Wohlford
Designer's Choice Door Wreath, “Christmas Angels,” Designer: Samantha Sabel
HEARTH & HOME
First Place Hearth & Home, “All Roads Lead Home,” Design Team: Lois Foley, Lisa Contreas
Second Place Hearth & Home, “Winter Moonlight,” Design Team: Bonnett Wholesale Florist: Penny Brauns , Laura Poling
Third Place Hearth & Home, “Red, White & Reindeer,” Design Team: Rustic Pickin's: Melissa Lowrey, Jolene Mundt, Wayne Lowrey
Best First Time Designer Hearth & Home, “Traveler Comes Home for Christmas,” Design Team: Erin Duffy, Lisa Livingston, Keri Graham, Robin Orgeron, Cindy Beal
Best Festival Theme Hearth & Home, “Traveler Comes Home for Christmas,” Design Team: Erin Duffy, Lisa Livingston, Keri Graham, Robin Orgeron, Cindy Beal
Special Recognition Hearth & Home, “Merry and Bright,” Design Team: HAVlife Foundation: Kimberly Guy and Shannon Adams
Designer's Choice Hearth & Home, “Winter Moonlight,” Design Team: Bonnett Wholesale Florist: Penny Brauns, Laura Poling
People’s Choice Hearth & Home, “An Evening with the Miller’s," Design Team: Lisa Wymer, Tracy Gowdy
HOLIDAY ENTRIES
First Place Holiday Entry, “A Dog’s Wish,” Design Team: Black Dog Canine Massage: Sarah Zinger
Second Place Holiday Entry, “Our Northern Friends,” Design Team: S & S Mowing and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker
Third Place Holiday Entry, “Heavenly Praises,” Designer: Marlene Marolf
Designer's Choice Holiday Entry, “Celebrating Christmas Traditions,” Design Team: Joline Adams, Debbie Bruns
People’s Choice Holiday Entry, “Our Northern Friends,” Design Team: S & S Mowing and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker
ROOMS
First Place Room, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith
Second Place Room, “Got Jul – A Swedish Christmas,” Design Team: Margaret Paulos and Bishop Hill Heritage Association
Third Place Room, “A Light in the Forest,” Design Team: Dale Howard, Amber Abel
Best Festival Theme Room, “Got Jul – A Swedish Christmas,” Design Team: Margaret Paulos and Bishop Hill Heritage Association
Designer's Choice Room, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith
People’s Choice Room, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith
TREES
Best Festival Theme Tree,"Christmas from the World of Fair Trade," Design Team: SiS International Shop - A Fair Trade Gift Shop: Becke Dawson, Kristi Dawson, Nancy Scherler, Jan Tappa
First Place Artistic Tree, “Let it Snow,” Design Team: ClearVisions Snowflakes: Keith Bonnstetter
Second Place Artistic Tree, “An African Christmas,” Design Team: Royal Neighbors of America : Paula Frazier, Mori Frazier-Ellis, Colleen Naguina, Carolyn Clay, Vernell Compton, Margie Pernell, Sonya Wommack, Barbara Wommack, Connie Overton, Annette Clay Blackwell
First Place Artistic - Non-Traditional Tree, “A Blue Christmas,” Design Team: Claire and Tom South
Second Place Artistic - Non-Traditional Tree, “Driftwood Tree,” Design Team: Brian Deines and family
First Place Children's Theme Tree, “Twas the Night Before Christmas Around the World,” Design Team: Laura Esch, Alex Esch, Sierra Henry
Second Place Children's Theme Tree, “Frozen Forest,” Design Team: Bethany Meneses, Karie Gilson
Third Place Children's Theme Tree, “To Christmas and Beyond,” Design Team: Boys and Girls Club of Moline: Chloe Calhoun, John Covington
First Place Children's Theme – Non-Traditional Tree, “We Believe,” Design Team Judy and Samantha Luster
First Place Handmade Tree, “Outdoor Fun,” Design Team: Kittan District, Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America: Tia Lopez, Elisabeth Norwood
Second Place Handmade Tree, "Christmas from the World of Fair Trade," Design Team: SiS International Shop - A Fair Trade Gift Shop: Becke Dawson, Kristi Dawson, Nancy Scherler, Jan Tappa
Third Place Handmade Tree, “No Place Like Gnome for the Holidays,” Design Team: NarrativesQC: Annette Clevenger, Lynn Gustafson, Anna Terry
Special Recognition Handmade Tree, “Treeduce, Treeuse, Trecycle – An Upcycled Christmas,” Design Team: Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline: Karen Neder, Karen Cummins and the members of Trinity Lutheran Church In Moline
First Place Nature Tree, “Owl Be Home for Christmas,” Designer: Onnica Marquez
Second Place Nature Tree, “A Light in the Woods,” Design Team: Dale Howard, Amber Abel
Third Place Nature Tree, “Visitors from Heaven,” Design Team: Twilla Harris, Jill Slyter
Special Recognition Nature Tree, “Winter is Coming,” Design Team: Sandy Fischer, Lisa Dasso
First Place Whimsical Tree, “Christmas in Whoville,” Design Team: Ascentra Credit Union: Jennifer Naive, Lindsey Osborne, Sarah-Beth Floyd, Barry Shaw, Travis Kershaw
Second Place Whimsical Tree, “Patio Party,” Design Team: Linda Lopez, AJ Cavazos, Mike Corvelli, Liz Corvelli, Melinda Corvelli, Londi Cavazos
Third Place Whimsical Tree, “Christmastide,” Design Team: Denice Durbin, Cindy Zaragoza, Drew Durbin, Sam Sabel, Jim Durbin, Ray Zaragoza
First Place Holiday Tree, “An American Farmhouse Christmas,” Design Team: Michael's Arts and Crafts: Julie Holliday
Second Place Holiday Tree, "Frohe Weihnachten," Designer: Julie Wilson
Third Place Holiday, “Home for the Holidays,” Design Team: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory: Brittney Perez, Lisa Van Huizen, Sarah Pressly. Kristi Hoffman, Jenna Wolfert
Special Recognition Holiday, “Joy Within, Joy All Around," Design Team: Courtney Lawrence, Sherry Taube
First Place Nostalgic Tree, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith
Second Place Nostalgic Tree, “Santa Peppers," Design Team: Sergeant Peppers Auto Body Shop: Jan Tappa, Linda Manders, Becke Dawson, Lisa Willows, Tracy Ripslinger
Third Place Nostalgic Tree, “Got Jul – A Swedish Christmas,” Design Team: Margaret Paulos and Bishop Hill Heritage Association
Best First Time Designer Tree, “Outdoor Fun,” Design Team: Kittan District, Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America: Tia Lopez, Elisabeth Norwood
Designer's Choice Tree, “Winter is Coming,” Design Team: Sandy Fischer, Lisa Dasso
People’s Choice Tree, “Visitors from Heaven,” Design Team: Twilla Harris, Jill Slyter
SMALL WONDERS
Best of Show / Best Festival Theme, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” Elke Armstrong, Veronica Reyes
First Place Traditional Tree, “Childhood Memories,” Christine Kessel
Second Place Traditional Tree, “Indigenous Spirit,” Native American Coalition - Regina Tsosie, Narcissa Trujillo, Jo Ironshield
Third Place Traditional Tree, “Vintage Holiday,” Rachel Evans
First Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Gnomeland Security,” Joni Parish-Doane
Second Place Non-Traditional Tree, “A Little Shabby, A Little Chic, Christmas Tree,” Cindy Zaragosa
Third Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Blocks of Christmas,” Joyce Madsen
First Place Specialty, “Santa Claus Bust,” Ted Sandrock
Second Place Specialty, “Snowy Friend,” Cathy Kessel
Third Place Specialty, “Christmas Lantern,” Lora Adams
Best Children’s Theme, “Christmas Around the Manger,” Victoria McKown
GINGERBREAD VILLAGE
Best of Show Gingerbread House - “Black Forest Treasure,” Lisa Reyna
Best of Show Gingerbread Art, “Christmas Vacation,” Emily Clifton
Best Festival Theme, “Gingerbread Friends,” Claire Cornilsen, Kate Callan
First Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, “A Christmas Story,” Tanya Mattingly
Second Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, “Winter Castle,” Sarah Pressly
First Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, “Black Forest Treasure,” Lisa Reyna
Second Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Amanda Treimer
Third Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Laura Steinke
Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, “Christmas in Venice,” Patricia Keime
Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, “Christmas in the Himalayas,” Diane Arnold
Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, “Hagrid in Forbidden Forest,” Lisa Livingston
First Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, “Christmas Vacation,” Emily Clifton
Second Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, “Gingerbread Friends,” Claire Cornilsen, Kate Callan
Third Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, “A Worldly Holiday Season,” Dan and Ronda Arnold
First Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, “Wonka’s Factory,” Lucas Mattingly
Second Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, “Which house will the Sorting Hat put you in?” Jordon DiSimone
Third Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, “The Isle of Misfit Toys,” Conner Mattingly
Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Youth Category, “Candy Cane Express,” Paige Mook
First Place Gingerbread Art – Youth Category, “Oui, Oui,” Rose Hains
Second Place Gingerbread Art – Youth Category, “The Mermaid Life,” Isabella Easton
Third Place Gingerbread Art – Youth Category, “Christmas Fun,” Colin Bruns
Third Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Emily Clifton and Kathy Christiansen
Honorable Mention Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Sarah Zinger, Black Dog Canine Massage
First Place Gingerbread House – Senior Category, “Miss Kay’s Bakery,” Kathy Escher
Second Place Gingerbread House – Senior Category, “My Homestead,” Rosemary Keeling
Third Place Gingerbread House – Senior Category, “Gingerbread Children from Around the World,” Michele Flagel
STOCKINGS
Best of Show Stocking, Vonnie Mitton
First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Nancy Hungate
Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Judy Wanger
First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Rita Cunningham
Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Kim C. Parein
ORNAMENTS
Best of Show Ornament, Bill Mitton
First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Patrick Widmeyer
Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Nancy Hungate
First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Kim C. Parein
Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Diane Pethoud
HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBIT
Best of Show, Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School
First Place Photography/Graphic Design, Lyna Dybro, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School
Second Place Photography/Graphic Design, Mallory Mazzocco, Mercer County High School
Third Place Photography/Graphic Design, Sydney Shultz, Davenport West High School
Honorable Mention Photography/Graphic Design, Nini Spirliev, Mercer County High School
First Place Drawing, Michael P.K., Central DeWitt High School
Second Place Drawing, Paul Malachuck, Pleasant Valley High School
Third Place Drawing, Maya Roberts, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School
Honorable Mention Drawing, Emma Hubbard, Bettendorf High School
First Place Painting, Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School
Second Place Painting, Olivia Reynolds, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School
Third Place Painting, Kamryn Linskey, Sherrard High School
Honorable Mention Painting, Jasmine Wilson, Moline High School
First Place 3-Dimensional, Izaiah Gundrum, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School
Second Place 3-Dimensional, Maggie Pope, Sherrard High School
Third Place 3-Dimensional, Thafir Hernandez Cruz, Moline High School
Honorable Mention 3-Dimensional, Izaiah Gundrum, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School
HOLIDAY PARADE
Best in Parade Award, Kung Fu Panda Balloon and Specialty Unit - City of Bettendorf
Best Holiday Cheer Award, Elves & Friends Walking Group
Best Marching Band/Drill Team, Davenport West Marching Band
Best Musical Performance, Bettendorf High School Marching Band
Best Specialty Unit, Tie between Wallace’s Garden Center Custom Train and Quad-City Storm Custom Vehicle
Best Balloon Handler Costumes, Kung Fu Panda, City of Bettendorf
Best Float, Christmas Around the World, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors
Best Festival Theme, Santa Peppers
