You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Festival of Trees announces winners

Festival of Trees announces winners

{{featured_button_text}}

Julie Smith, of DeWitt, Iowa, captured the two "best of show" awards at this year's Festival of Trees, winning in both the "tree" and "non tree" categories. The "non-tree" award was for her room.

She also won first place in tree, first place in nostalgic tree, first place in room, designer's choice-room and people's choice-room.

Her entry was titled was "American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” and it was a modern twist to vintage Americana, mixing old and new. The back of the room, for example, was made of galvanized steel and was hung with lots of electronics, including a projector that showed Santa peeking in a window.

A computerized "Alexa" home assistant turned the tree lights on and off, while one of the tables was made from the gym door of a Quad-City high school, purchased at Habitat ReStore.

Smith's employer, Medicom, was the benefactor for the tree and all the electronics, but Smith supplied all the other materials herself.

Smith has been active in the festival for many years, serving on its steering and management committees as well as the director. She also is the lead person on facility decor, or the props, ribbons and other items that make up the background for the designer creations.

The festival is an annual fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, in which the RiverCenter in Davenport is filled with specially designed trees, rooms, gingerbreads, doors and so forth.

Following are the other winners, including those in the Holiday Parade and high school art exhibit.

DOORS

First Place Door Design, “Holiday Trim,” Design Team: Hot Glass Inc., Joel Ryser

Second Place Door Design, “Paper Christmas,” Designer: Emily Harvey

Third Place Door Design, “Jewels of the Night,” Design Team: RE/MAX River Cities, Jill Slyter

First Place Door Wreath, “Gnome for the Holidays,” Designer: Joni Parish-Doane

Second Place Door Wreath, “Home Sweet Gnome,” Designer: Joni Parish-Doane

Third Place Door Wreath, “Bavarian Christmas,” Design Team: Julie Wilson, Julie Williams

Best First Time Door Wreath, “Merry Christmas,” Designer: Finnley Smith

Best Festival Theme Door Design, “World Yule Tree,” Designer: Woods Landing LLC: Bruce Wood

Special Recognition Door Design, “Love Unites the World,” Design Team: Amy S. Nielsen, Bill Wohlford

Designer's Choice Door Wreath, “Christmas Angels,” Designer: Samantha Sabel

HEARTH & HOME

First Place Hearth & Home, “All Roads Lead Home,” Design Team: Lois Foley, Lisa Contreas

Second Place Hearth & Home, “Winter Moonlight,” Design Team: Bonnett Wholesale Florist: Penny Brauns , Laura Poling

Third Place Hearth & Home, “Red, White & Reindeer,” Design Team: Rustic Pickin's: Melissa Lowrey, Jolene Mundt, Wayne Lowrey

Best First Time Designer Hearth & Home, “Traveler Comes Home for Christmas,” Design Team: Erin Duffy, Lisa Livingston, Keri Graham, Robin Orgeron, Cindy Beal

Best Festival Theme Hearth & Home, “Traveler Comes Home for Christmas,” Design Team: Erin Duffy, Lisa Livingston, Keri Graham, Robin Orgeron, Cindy Beal

Special Recognition Hearth & Home, “Merry and Bright,” Design Team: HAVlife Foundation: Kimberly Guy and Shannon Adams

Designer's Choice Hearth & Home, “Winter Moonlight,” Design Team: Bonnett Wholesale Florist: Penny Brauns, Laura Poling

People’s Choice Hearth & Home, “An Evening with the Miller’s," Design Team: Lisa Wymer, Tracy Gowdy

HOLIDAY ENTRIES

First Place Holiday Entry, “A Dog’s Wish,” Design Team: Black Dog Canine Massage: Sarah Zinger

Second Place Holiday Entry, “Our Northern Friends,” Design Team: S & S Mowing and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker

Third Place Holiday Entry, “Heavenly Praises,” Designer: Marlene Marolf

Designer's Choice Holiday Entry, “Celebrating Christmas Traditions,” Design Team: Joline Adams, Debbie Bruns

People’s Choice Holiday Entry, “Our Northern Friends,” Design Team: S & S Mowing and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker

ROOMS

First Place Room, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith

Second Place Room, “Got Jul – A Swedish Christmas,” Design Team: Margaret Paulos and Bishop Hill Heritage Association

Third Place Room, “A Light in the Forest,” Design Team: Dale Howard, Amber Abel

Best Festival Theme Room, “Got Jul – A Swedish Christmas,” Design Team: Margaret Paulos and Bishop Hill Heritage Association

Designer's Choice Room, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith

People’s Choice Room, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith

TREES

Best Festival Theme Tree,"Christmas from the World of Fair Trade," Design Team: SiS International Shop - A Fair Trade Gift Shop: Becke Dawson, Kristi Dawson, Nancy Scherler, Jan Tappa

First Place Artistic Tree, “Let it Snow,” Design Team: ClearVisions Snowflakes: Keith Bonnstetter

Second Place Artistic Tree, “An African Christmas,” Design Team: Royal Neighbors of America : Paula Frazier, Mori Frazier-Ellis, Colleen Naguina, Carolyn Clay, Vernell Compton, Margie Pernell, Sonya Wommack, Barbara Wommack, Connie Overton, Annette Clay Blackwell

First Place Artistic - Non-Traditional Tree, “A Blue Christmas,” Design Team: Claire and Tom South

Second Place Artistic - Non-Traditional Tree, “Driftwood Tree,” Design Team: Brian Deines and family

First Place Children's Theme Tree, “Twas the Night Before Christmas Around the World,” Design Team: Laura Esch, Alex Esch, Sierra Henry

Second Place Children's Theme Tree, “Frozen Forest,” Design Team: Bethany Meneses, Karie Gilson

Third Place Children's Theme Tree, “To Christmas and Beyond,” Design Team: Boys and Girls Club of Moline: Chloe Calhoun, John Covington

First Place Children's Theme – Non-Traditional Tree, “We Believe,” Design Team Judy and Samantha Luster

First Place Handmade Tree, “Outdoor Fun,” Design Team: Kittan District, Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America: Tia Lopez, Elisabeth Norwood

Second Place Handmade Tree, "Christmas from the World of Fair Trade,"  Design Team: SiS International Shop - A Fair Trade Gift Shop: Becke Dawson, Kristi Dawson, Nancy Scherler, Jan Tappa

Third Place Handmade Tree, “No Place Like Gnome for the Holidays,” Design Team: NarrativesQC: Annette Clevenger, Lynn Gustafson, Anna Terry

Special Recognition Handmade Tree, “Treeduce, Treeuse, Trecycle – An Upcycled Christmas,” Design Team: Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline: Karen Neder, Karen Cummins and the members of Trinity Lutheran Church In Moline

First Place Nature Tree, “Owl Be Home for Christmas,” Designer: Onnica Marquez

Second Place Nature Tree, “A Light in the Woods,” Design Team: Dale Howard, Amber Abel

Third Place Nature Tree, “Visitors from Heaven,” Design Team: Twilla Harris, Jill Slyter

Special Recognition Nature Tree, “Winter is Coming,” Design Team: Sandy Fischer, Lisa Dasso

First Place Whimsical Tree, “Christmas in Whoville,” Design Team: Ascentra Credit Union: Jennifer Naive, Lindsey Osborne, Sarah-Beth Floyd, Barry Shaw, Travis Kershaw

Second Place Whimsical Tree, “Patio Party,” Design Team: Linda Lopez, AJ Cavazos, Mike Corvelli, Liz Corvelli, Melinda Corvelli, Londi Cavazos

Third Place Whimsical Tree, “Christmastide,” Design Team: Denice Durbin, Cindy Zaragoza, Drew Durbin, Sam Sabel, Jim Durbin, Ray Zaragoza

First Place Holiday Tree, “An American Farmhouse Christmas,” Design Team: Michael's Arts and Crafts: Julie Holliday

Second Place Holiday Tree, "Frohe Weihnachten," Designer: Julie Wilson

Third Place Holiday, “Home for the Holidays,” Design Team: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory: Brittney Perez, Lisa Van Huizen, Sarah Pressly. Kristi Hoffman, Jenna Wolfert

Special Recognition Holiday, “Joy Within, Joy All Around," Design Team: Courtney Lawrence, Sherry Taube

First Place Nostalgic Tree, “American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” Design Team: Mediacom: Julie Smith

Second Place Nostalgic Tree, “Santa Peppers," Design Team: Sergeant Peppers Auto Body Shop: Jan Tappa, Linda Manders, Becke Dawson, Lisa Willows, Tracy Ripslinger

Third Place Nostalgic Tree, “Got Jul – A Swedish Christmas,” Design Team: Margaret Paulos and Bishop Hill Heritage Association

Best First Time Designer Tree, “Outdoor Fun,” Design Team: Kittan District, Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America: Tia Lopez, Elisabeth Norwood

Designer's Choice Tree, “Winter is Coming,” Design Team: Sandy Fischer, Lisa Dasso

People’s Choice Tree, “Visitors from Heaven,” Design Team: Twilla Harris, Jill Slyter

SMALL WONDERS

Best of Show / Best Festival Theme, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” Elke Armstrong, Veronica Reyes

First Place Traditional Tree, “Childhood Memories,” Christine Kessel

Second Place Traditional Tree, “Indigenous Spirit,” Native American Coalition - Regina Tsosie, Narcissa Trujillo, Jo Ironshield

Third Place Traditional Tree, “Vintage Holiday,” Rachel Evans

First Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Gnomeland Security,” Joni Parish-Doane

Second Place Non-Traditional Tree, “A Little Shabby, A Little Chic, Christmas Tree,” Cindy Zaragosa

Third Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Blocks of Christmas,” Joyce Madsen

First Place Specialty, “Santa Claus Bust,” Ted Sandrock

Second Place Specialty, “Snowy Friend,” Cathy Kessel

Third Place Specialty, “Christmas Lantern,” Lora Adams

Best Children’s Theme, “Christmas Around the Manger,” Victoria McKown

GINGERBREAD VILLAGE

Best of Show Gingerbread House - “Black Forest Treasure,” Lisa Reyna

Best of Show Gingerbread Art, “Christmas Vacation,” Emily Clifton

Best Festival Theme, “Gingerbread Friends,” Claire Cornilsen, Kate Callan

First Place Gingerbread HouseProfessional Category, “A Christmas Story,” Tanya Mattingly

Second Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, “Winter Castle,” Sarah Pressly

First Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, “Black Forest Treasure,” Lisa Reyna

Second Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Amanda Treimer

Third Place Gingerbread HouseAmateur Category, Laura Steinke

Honorable Mention Gingerbread HouseAmateur Category, “Christmas in Venice,” Patricia Keime

Honorable Mention Gingerbread HouseAmateur Category, “Christmas in the Himalayas,” Diane Arnold

Honorable Mention Gingerbread HouseAmateur Category, “Hagrid in Forbidden Forest,” Lisa Livingston

First Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, “Christmas Vacation,” Emily Clifton

Second Place Gingerbread ArtAmateur Category, “Gingerbread Friends,” Claire Cornilsen, Kate Callan

Third Place Gingerbread ArtAmateur Category, “A Worldly Holiday Season,” Dan and Ronda Arnold

First Place Gingerbread HouseYouth Category, “Wonka’s Factory,” Lucas Mattingly

Second Place Gingerbread HouseYouth Category, “Which house will the Sorting Hat put you in?” Jordon DiSimone

Third Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, “The Isle of Misfit Toys,” Conner Mattingly

Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Youth Category, “Candy Cane Express,” Paige Mook

First Place Gingerbread ArtYouth Category, “Oui, Oui,” Rose Hains

Second Place Gingerbread Art – Youth Category, “The Mermaid Life,” Isabella Easton

Third Place Gingerbread ArtYouth Category, “Christmas Fun,” Colin Bruns

Third Place Gingerbread ArtAmateur Category, Emily Clifton and Kathy Christiansen

Honorable Mention Gingerbread ArtAmateur Category, Sarah Zinger, Black Dog Canine Massage

First Place Gingerbread HouseSenior Category, “Miss Kay’s Bakery,” Kathy Escher

Second Place Gingerbread HouseSenior Category, “My Homestead,” Rosemary Keeling

Third Place Gingerbread HouseSenior Category, “Gingerbread Children from Around the World,” Michele Flagel

STOCKINGS

Best of Show Stocking, Vonnie Mitton

First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Nancy Hungate

Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Judy Wanger

First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Rita Cunningham

Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Kim C. Parein

ORNAMENTS

Best of Show Ornament, Bill Mitton

First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Patrick Widmeyer

Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Nancy Hungate

First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Kim C. Parein

Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Diane Pethoud

HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBIT

Best of Show, Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School

First Place Photography/Graphic Design, Lyna Dybro, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School

Second Place Photography/Graphic Design, Mallory Mazzocco, Mercer County High School

Third Place Photography/Graphic Design, Sydney Shultz, Davenport West High School

Honorable Mention Photography/Graphic Design, Nini Spirliev, Mercer County High School

First Place Drawing, Michael P.K., Central DeWitt High School

Second Place Drawing, Paul Malachuck, Pleasant Valley High School

Third Place Drawing, Maya Roberts, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School

Honorable Mention Drawing, Emma Hubbard, Bettendorf High School

First Place Painting, Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School

Second Place Painting, Olivia Reynolds, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School

Third Place Painting, Kamryn Linskey, Sherrard High School

Honorable Mention Painting, Jasmine Wilson, Moline High School

First Place 3-Dimensional, Izaiah Gundrum, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School

Second Place 3-Dimensional, Maggie Pope, Sherrard High School

Third Place 3-Dimensional, Thafir Hernandez Cruz, Moline High School

Honorable Mention 3-Dimensional, Izaiah Gundrum, Creative Arts Academy / Davenport Central High School

HOLIDAY PARADE

Best in Parade Award, Kung Fu Panda Balloon and Specialty Unit - City of Bettendorf

Best Holiday Cheer Award, Elves & Friends Walking Group

Best Marching Band/Drill Team, Davenport West Marching Band

Best Musical Performance, Bettendorf High School Marching Band

Best Specialty Unit, Tie between Wallace’s Garden Center Custom Train and Quad-City Storm Custom Vehicle

Best Balloon Handler Costumes, Kung Fu Panda, City of Bettendorf

Best Float, Christmas Around the World, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors

Best Festival Theme, Santa Peppers

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Stocking feats
Lifestyles

Stocking feats

Suzie Mandsager doesn't even live in the Quad-Cities anymore, but she nevertheless created and donated a stocking for this year's Quad-City Ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News