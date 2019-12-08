Festival of Trees announces winners

Julie Smith, of DeWitt, Iowa, captured the two "best of show" awards at this year's Festival of Trees, winning in both the "tree" and "non tree" categories. The "non-tree" award was for her room.

She also won first place in tree, first place in nostalgic tree, first place in room, designer's choice-room and people's choice-room.

Her entry was titled was "American Christmas: A Technical Evolution,” and it was a modern twist to vintage Americana, mixing old and new. The back of the room, for example, was made of galvanized steel and was hung with lots of electronics, including a projector that showed Santa peeking in a window.

A computerized "Alexa" home assistant turned the tree lights on and off, while one of the tables was made from the gym door of a Quad-City high school, purchased at Habitat ReStore.

Smith's employer, Medicom, was the benefactor for the tree and all the electronics, but Smith supplied all the other materials herself.