A door wreath made of blue and yellow shapes of blown glass won best of show in the non-tree category of this year's Kwik Star Festival of Trees.
The wreath titled “Corona del Festival” also won first place in the wreath category. It was made by the design team of Joel Ryser, Adrian English and Logan Ryser from Hot Glass, Davenport.
The best of show award for a tree went to the design team of La Belle Vie Bridal Boutique, Alexandra Cantrill and Dena Solis-Cantrill, for “I Said Yes to the Tree!”
Here is the complete list of winners for designs, the high school art exhibit and the parade from Quad-City Arts. The annual festival concluded Sunday.
DOORS
First Place Door Design, “Holiday Jewels”, design team: RE/MAX River Cities: Jill Slyter
Second Place Door Design, “Nature’s Christmas Present”, designer: Rustic Ridge Golf Course and Lynn’s Barbeque: Bill Wohlford and Amy Nielsen
Third Place Door Design, “Rocky the Lonely Christmas Tree”, designer: Woods Landing LLC: Bruce Wood
First Place Door Wreath, “Corona del Festival”, Design Team: Hot Glass Inc.: Joel Ryser, Adrian English, Logan Ryser
Second Place Door Wreath, “Rockin’ Holiday”, designer: Karma Kreations: Karra Diedrich, Sue Johnson
Third Place Door Wreath, “Toyland Band”, designer: Alice Carmack
Best First Time Door Design, “Won’t You Guide My Sleigh Tonight?”, designer: Rustic Pickin’s: Jolene Mundt
Best First Time Door Wreath, “Granny’s Christmas Kitchen Door”, designer: Larson Farm Antiques: Nicole and Matt McLaughlin
Best Festival Theme Door Design, “Rocky the Lonely Christmas Tree”, designer: Woods Landing LLC: Bruce Wood
Best Festival Theme Door Wreath, “Rockin’ Holiday”, designer: Karma Kreations: Karra Diedrich, Sue Johnson
Special Recognition Door Design, “It’s Christmas Time!”, designer: Twilla Harris
Designer's Choice Door Wreath, “Christmas Wreath”, design team: Just Meshing Things Up: Rhonda Williams
HEARTH & HOME
First Place Hearth & Home, “Coal”, design team: Abernathy’s: Nicole Perez and Rebecca Nicke
Second Place Hearth & Home, “Seashells Instead of Snowflakes”, designer: Lisa Wymer and Tracey Gowdy
Third Place Hearth & Home, “I’m Dreaming of a Rustic Christmas”, designer: Rustic Pickin’s: Melissa Lowrey, Jolene Mundt, Wayne Lowrey
Designer's Choice Hearth & Home, “Remember When…”, design team: Bonnett Wholesale Florist: Penny Brauns, Laura Poling
Best Festival Theme Hearth & Home, “Christmas in the New Old Fashioned Way!”, design team: Lisa Foley and Lisa Contreas
Best First Time Designer Hearth & Home, “I’m Dreaming of a Rustic Christmas”, designer: Rustic Pickin’s: Melissa Lowrey, Jolene Mundt, Wayne Lowrey
HOLIDAY ENTRIES
First Place Holiday Entry, “Don’t Step on my Blue Suede Shoes”, design team: S&S Landscaping and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker, Haylee Walker, Vicki Hall, Brock Schrader and Michelle Schradar
Second Place Holiday Entry, “Rockin’ Snow People”, design team: Marlene Marolf
Third Place Holiday Entry, “A Montana Welcome”, design team: Marty Huber
Best Festival Theme Holiday Entry, “Don’t Step on my Blue Suede Shoes”, design team: S&S Landscaping and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker, Haylee Walker, Vicki Hall, Brock Schrader and Michelle Schradar
Designer's Choice Holiday Entry, “A Montana Welcome”, design team: Marty Huber
ROOMS
First Place Room, “Let It Snow”, design team: Mighty Fortress: Denice Durbin, Cindy Zaragoza, Sam Sabel, Drew Durbin
Second Place Room, “Mele Kalikimaka”, design team: Abernathy’s: Rebecca Nicke and Nicole Perez
Third Place Room, “Christmas in Oz”, design team: Dale Howard, Marie Howard, Amber Abel, Ann Zullo
Special Recognition Room, “Santa’s Work Shop”, design team: Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers: Bill and Vonnie Mitton, Rick Frels, Carol Leavy, Dennis Carlson, George Staley, Tim Johnson, Cindy Beal
Best Festival Theme Room, “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Quilting, design team: Margaret Paulos and friends
Designer's Choice Room, “Bringing Home the Christmas Tree”, design team: Davenport Eye Group: Cathy Kessel, Joni Parish-Doane
TREES
Best Festival Theme Tree, "Rockin’ to the Oldies", design team: Linda Benham and Rich Benham
First Place Artistic Tree, “I Said Yes to the Tree!”, design team: La Belle Vie Bridal Boutique: Alexandra Cantrill, Dena Solis-Cantrill
Second Place Artistic Tree, “Faberge Egg”, design team: WQPT: Lora Adams
Third Place Artistic Tree, “Christmas in Oz”, design team: Dale Howard, Marie Howard, Amber Abel, Ann Zullo
First Place Children's Theme Tree, “A Super 16 Bit Christmas”, design team: The Perler Project: Ashley Richardson
Second Place Children's Theme Tree, “Just Hanging Around to Learn”, design team: Spring Forward Learning Center: Selena Wellington, Tereasa Muck
Third Place Children's Theme Tree, “Rocket Around the Christmas Tree”, design team: Becky Rudolph, Carol Harpole, Luan Adams, Jenna Adams
First Place Handmade Tree, “Meowey Christmas”, design team: Crafted QC: Mary Talbert
Second Place Handmade Tree, “Santa’s Work Shop”, design team: Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers: Bill and Vonnie Mitton, Rick Frels, Carol Leavy, Dennis Carlson, George Staley, Tim Johnson, Cindy Beal
Third Place Handmade Tree, “Robots, Robots, Robots”, design team: QC Elite Robotics FIRST FRC Team
First Place Nature Tree, “Nature’s Elegance”, design team: HAVlife Foundation: Kimberly Guy and Shannon Adams
Second Place Nature Tree, “Through the Woods”, Designer: Ron Kessel and Rick Thompson
Third Place Nature Tree, “Nature Sings”, design team: The Love Hope Project – Narratives: Dr. Annette Clevenger, Lynn Gustafson
First Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Redneck Christmas”, design team: Sheri West and Marilyn VandeWalle
Second Place Non-Traditional Tree, "Rockin’ to the Oldies", design team: Linda Benham and Rich Benham
Third Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Winter Ice”, design team: Marty Huber
Special Recognition Non-Traditional Tree, “Flame On”, design team: Marlee Vieth and Ed Vieth
First Place Traditional Tree, “Candy Cane Christmas”, design team: Sarah Fritch, Cathy Pfaff, Stephanie Wilcox
Second Place Traditional Tree, “Oh Christmas, Oh Christmas Tree, I Didn’t See Thee”, design team: Eye Surgeons Associates: Julie Berntgen, Theresa Hopping, Norene Stinson, Laurie Krause, Kim Vermeere, James Bearden
Third Place Traditional Tree, “Stepping Out for the Holidays ”, design team, Claire and Tom South
First Place Whimsical Tree, “Flying Spaghetti Monster”, design team: Katherine Wood, Molly Haut, Anthony Burton
Second Place Whimsical Tree, “Positively Peppermint!”, design team: Sandy Fischer, Lisa Dasso
Third Place Whimsical Tree, “VanDerGRINCH”, design team: VanDerGinst Law: Employees of VanDerGinst Law
Best First Time Designer Tree, “I Said Yes to the Tree!”, design team: La Belle Vie Bridal Boutique: Alexandra Cantrill, Dena Solis-Cantrill
Designer's Choice Tree, “Rose Gold Elegance”, design team: Twilla Harris, Jill Slyter
PRO DESIGNER CHALLENGE TREES – PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
First Place, “A Little Naughtier than Nice”, design team: Fred & Ethel’s
Second Place, “Ho Ho Home”, design team: K & J Living
Third Place, “You Serious Clark?”, design team: Urban Farmhouse
SMALL WONDERS
Best of Show, “Clikity-Clack Around the Track”, Brian Milne
First Place Traditional Tree, “Christmas in Mexico”, Veronica Reyes
Second Place Traditional Tree, “Christmas with Train”, Katlin Young
Third Place Traditional Tree, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, Ralph Knape
First Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Clikity-Clack Around the Tree”, Brian Milne
Second Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Blue Hawaiian Christmas”, Barbara Steen
Third Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Rock Around the Christmas Tree”, Jeanne Knape
First Place Specialty, “Rudolph’s Playground”, Erin Duffy
Second Place Specialty, “Getting Ready for Santa”, Debi Hayes and Zach Hayes
Third Place Specialty, “The Quartz Tree”, Debi Hayes
Best Festival Theme, “Christmas with a Train”, Kaitlin Young
Best Children’s Theme, “Rudolph’s Playground”, Erin Duffy
GINGERBREAD VILLAGE
All gingerbread designs sponsored by Mel Foster Company
Best of Show Gingerbread Art, Christine Deignan
First Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, Patricia Keim
Second Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, T's Occasion Creations, Tanya Mattingly
Third Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, Sarah E Pressly
First Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Amanda Treimer
Second Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Julie Byrd
Third Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Mary Seinger, PI instructor HDC, adult special education classroom
Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Jane McDonald
First Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Camille Gripp
Second Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Colin Bruns
Third Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Lucas Mattingly
Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Elizabeth Mook
First Place Gingerbread House – Senior Category, Cindy Zaragoza
First Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Christine Deignan
Second Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Kate Callan
Third Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Emily Clifton and Kathy Christiansen
Honorable Mention Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Sarah Zinger, Black Dog Canine Massage
STOCKINGS
Best of Show Stocking, Karla Anderson
First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Sylvia Mihm
Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Myra Lage
First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Jane Kiser
Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Kathy Sandrock
ORNAMENTS
Best of Show Ornament, Erin Duffy
Best Festival Theme Ornament, Leanne Satterthwaite
Best First Time Designer Ornament, Stacie Lanzen
First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Barbara Steen
Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Vonnie Mitton
Third Place Best Handmade Original Design, Julie Schumann
First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, David Green
Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Judy Garlock
Third Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Margie Hansen
HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBIT
Best of Show, Karlenia Hildebrant, Davenport North High School
First Place Photography/Graphic Design, Tony Nguyen, Davenport West High School
Second Place Photography/Graphic Design, Heidi Brown, Mercer County High School
Third Place Photography/Graphic Design, Isis Thiessen, Davenport Central High School
Honorable Mention Photography/Graphic Design, Nicholas Nguyen, Davenport North High School
First Place Drawing, Jane Johns, Pleasant Valley High School
Second Place Drawing, Lily Chen, Davenport Central High School
Third Place Drawing, Sadie Fahrenkrug, Central DeWitt High School
Honorable Mention Drawing, Florencia Guzman, Davenport North High School
First Place Painting, Emily Mooney, Sherrard (Illinois) High School
Second Place Painting, Jordan Jones, Mercer County (Illinois) High School
Third Place Painting, Anna Sturmer, Davenport North High School
Honorable Mention Painting, Jordon Jones, Mercer County High School
First Place 3-Dimensional, Erin Balzar, Pleasant Valley High School
Second Place 3-Dimensional, Kyle Knedler, Pleasant Valley High School
Third Place 3-Dimensional, Brynn Wiess, Davenport Central High School
Honorable Mention 3-Dimensional, Dallas Guyton, Sherrard High School
HOLIDAY PARADE
Best in Parade Award, Music Truck Float (Ruhl & Ruhl)
Most Holiday Cheer Award, Shrek (City of Bettendorf)
Best Marching Band/Drill Team, Metropolitan Youth Group
Best Musical Performance, Mid-State Side Steppers
Best Specialty Unit, Music Truck / Float (Ruhl & Ruhl)
Best Balloon Handler Costumes, Shrek (City of Bettendorf)
Best Float, Yeti Who Zip-Lined (Snowstar Winter Sports Park)
Best Festival Theme, Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop