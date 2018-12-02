Try 1 month for 99¢

A door wreath made of blue and yellow shapes of blown glass won best of show in the non-tree category of this year's Kwik Star Festival of Trees.

The wreath titled “Corona del Festival” also won first place in the wreath category. It was made by the design team of Joel Ryser, Adrian English and Logan Ryser from Hot Glass, Davenport.

The best of show award for a tree went to the design team of La Belle Vie Bridal Boutique, Alexandra Cantrill and Dena Solis-Cantrill, for “I Said Yes to the Tree!”

Here is the complete list of winners for designs, the high school art exhibit and the parade from Quad-City Arts. The annual festival concluded Sunday.

DOORS

First Place Door Design, “Holiday Jewels”, design team: RE/MAX River Cities: Jill Slyter

Second Place Door Design, “Nature’s Christmas Present”, designer: Rustic Ridge Golf Course and Lynn’s Barbeque: Bill Wohlford and Amy Nielsen

Third Place Door Design, “Rocky the Lonely Christmas Tree”, designer: Woods Landing LLC: Bruce Wood

First Place Door Wreath, “Corona del Festival”, Design Team: Hot Glass Inc.: Joel Ryser, Adrian English, Logan Ryser

Second Place Door Wreath, “Rockin’ Holiday”, designer: Karma Kreations: Karra Diedrich, Sue Johnson

Third Place Door Wreath, “Toyland Band”, designer: Alice Carmack

Best First Time Door Design, “Won’t You Guide My Sleigh Tonight?”, designer: Rustic Pickin’s: Jolene Mundt

Best First Time Door Wreath, “Granny’s Christmas Kitchen Door”, designer: Larson Farm Antiques: Nicole and Matt McLaughlin

Best Festival Theme Door Design, “Rocky the Lonely Christmas Tree”, designer: Woods Landing LLC: Bruce Wood

Best Festival Theme Door Wreath, “Rockin’ Holiday”, designer: Karma Kreations: Karra Diedrich, Sue Johnson

Special Recognition Door Design, “It’s Christmas Time!”, designer: Twilla Harris

Designer's Choice Door Wreath, “Christmas Wreath”, design team: Just Meshing Things Up: Rhonda Williams

HEARTH & HOME

First Place Hearth & Home, “Coal”, design team: Abernathy’s: Nicole Perez and Rebecca Nicke

Second Place Hearth & Home, “Seashells Instead of Snowflakes”, designer: Lisa Wymer and Tracey Gowdy

Third Place Hearth & Home, “I’m Dreaming of a Rustic Christmas”, designer: Rustic Pickin’s: Melissa Lowrey, Jolene Mundt, Wayne Lowrey

Designer's Choice Hearth & Home, “Remember When…”, design team: Bonnett Wholesale Florist: Penny Brauns, Laura Poling

Best Festival Theme Hearth & Home, “Christmas in the New Old Fashioned Way!”, design team: Lisa Foley and Lisa Contreas

Best First Time Designer Hearth & Home, “I’m Dreaming of a Rustic Christmas”, designer: Rustic Pickin’s: Melissa Lowrey, Jolene Mundt, Wayne Lowrey

HOLIDAY ENTRIES

First Place Holiday Entry, “Don’t Step on my Blue Suede Shoes”, design team: S&S Landscaping and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker, Haylee Walker, Vicki Hall, Brock Schrader and Michelle Schradar

Second Place Holiday Entry, “Rockin’ Snow People”, design team: Marlene Marolf

Third Place Holiday Entry, “A Montana Welcome”, design team: Marty Huber

Best Festival Theme Holiday Entry, “Don’t Step on my Blue Suede Shoes”, design team: S&S Landscaping and Snow Removal: DeDe Leingang, Joanne Walker, Haylee Walker, Vicki Hall, Brock Schrader and Michelle Schradar

Designer's Choice Holiday Entry, “A Montana Welcome”, design team: Marty Huber

ROOMS

First Place Room, “Let It Snow”, design team: Mighty Fortress: Denice Durbin, Cindy Zaragoza, Sam Sabel, Drew Durbin

Second Place Room, “Mele Kalikimaka”, design team: Abernathy’s: Rebecca Nicke and Nicole Perez

Third Place Room, “Christmas in Oz”, design team: Dale Howard, Marie Howard, Amber Abel, Ann Zullo

Special Recognition Room, “Santa’s Work Shop”, design team: Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers: Bill and Vonnie Mitton, Rick Frels, Carol Leavy, Dennis Carlson, George Staley, Tim Johnson, Cindy Beal

Best Festival Theme Room, “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Quilting, design team: Margaret Paulos and friends

Designer's Choice Room, “Bringing Home the Christmas Tree”, design team: Davenport Eye Group: Cathy Kessel, Joni Parish-Doane

TREES

Best Festival Theme Tree, "Rockin’ to the Oldies", design team: Linda Benham and Rich Benham

First Place Artistic Tree, “I Said Yes to the Tree!”, design team: La Belle Vie Bridal Boutique: Alexandra Cantrill, Dena Solis-Cantrill

Second Place Artistic Tree, “Faberge Egg”, design team: WQPT: Lora Adams

Third Place Artistic Tree, “Christmas in Oz”, design team: Dale Howard, Marie Howard, Amber Abel, Ann Zullo

First Place Children's Theme Tree, “A Super 16 Bit Christmas”, design team: The Perler Project: Ashley Richardson

Second Place Children's Theme Tree, “Just Hanging Around to Learn”, design team: Spring Forward Learning Center: Selena Wellington, Tereasa Muck

Third Place Children's Theme Tree, “Rocket Around the Christmas Tree”, design team: Becky Rudolph, Carol Harpole, Luan Adams, Jenna Adams

First Place Handmade Tree, “Meowey Christmas”, design team: Crafted QC: Mary Talbert

Second Place Handmade Tree, “Santa’s Work Shop”, design team: Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers: Bill and Vonnie Mitton, Rick Frels, Carol Leavy, Dennis Carlson, George Staley, Tim Johnson, Cindy Beal

Third Place Handmade Tree, “Robots, Robots, Robots”, design team: QC Elite Robotics FIRST FRC Team

First Place Nature Tree, “Nature’s Elegance”, design team: HAVlife Foundation: Kimberly Guy and Shannon Adams

Second Place Nature Tree, “Through the Woods”, Designer: Ron Kessel and Rick Thompson

Third Place Nature Tree, “Nature Sings”, design team: The Love Hope Project – Narratives: Dr. Annette Clevenger, Lynn Gustafson

First Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Redneck Christmas”, design team: Sheri West and Marilyn VandeWalle

Second Place Non-Traditional Tree, "Rockin’ to the Oldies", design team: Linda Benham and Rich Benham

Third Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Winter Ice”, design team: Marty Huber

Special Recognition Non-Traditional Tree, “Flame On”, design team: Marlee Vieth and Ed Vieth

First Place Traditional Tree, “Candy Cane Christmas”, design team: Sarah Fritch, Cathy Pfaff, Stephanie Wilcox

Second Place Traditional Tree, “Oh Christmas, Oh Christmas Tree, I Didn’t See Thee”, design team: Eye Surgeons Associates: Julie Berntgen, Theresa Hopping, Norene Stinson, Laurie Krause, Kim Vermeere, James Bearden

Third Place Traditional Tree, “Stepping Out for the Holidays ”, design team,  Claire and Tom South

First Place Whimsical Tree, “Flying Spaghetti Monster”, design team: Katherine Wood, Molly Haut, Anthony Burton

Second Place Whimsical Tree, “Positively Peppermint!”, design team: Sandy Fischer, Lisa Dasso

Third Place Whimsical Tree, “VanDerGRINCH”, design team: VanDerGinst Law: Employees of VanDerGinst Law

Best First Time Designer Tree, “I Said Yes to the Tree!”, design team: La Belle Vie Bridal Boutique: Alexandra Cantrill, Dena Solis-Cantrill

Designer's Choice Tree, “Rose Gold Elegance”, design team: Twilla Harris, Jill Slyter

PRO DESIGNER CHALLENGE TREES – PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

First Place, “A Little Naughtier than Nice”, design team: Fred & Ethel’s

Second Place, “Ho Ho Home”, design team: K & J Living

Third Place, “You Serious Clark?”, design team: Urban Farmhouse

SMALL WONDERS

Best of Show, “Clikity-Clack Around the Track”, Brian Milne

First Place Traditional Tree, “Christmas in Mexico”, Veronica Reyes

Second Place Traditional Tree, “Christmas with Train”, Katlin Young

Third Place Traditional Tree, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, Ralph Knape

First Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Clikity-Clack Around the Tree”, Brian Milne

Second Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Blue Hawaiian Christmas”, Barbara Steen

Third Place Non-Traditional Tree, “Rock Around the Christmas Tree”, Jeanne Knape

First Place Specialty, “Rudolph’s Playground”, Erin Duffy

Second Place Specialty, “Getting Ready for Santa”, Debi Hayes and Zach Hayes

Third Place Specialty, “The Quartz Tree”, Debi Hayes

Best Festival Theme, “Christmas with a Train”, Kaitlin Young

Best Children’s Theme, “Rudolph’s Playground”, Erin Duffy

GINGERBREAD VILLAGE

All gingerbread designs sponsored by Mel Foster Company

Best of Show Gingerbread Art, Christine Deignan

First Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, Patricia Keim

Second Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, T's Occasion Creations, Tanya Mattingly

Third Place Gingerbread House – Professional Category, Sarah E Pressly

First Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Amanda Treimer

Second Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Julie Byrd

Third Place Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Mary Seinger, PI instructor HDC, adult special education classroom

Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Amateur Category, Jane McDonald

First Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Camille Gripp

Second Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Colin Bruns

Third Place Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Lucas Mattingly

Honorable Mention Gingerbread House – Youth Category, Elizabeth Mook

First Place Gingerbread House – Senior Category, Cindy Zaragoza

First Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Christine Deignan

Second Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Kate Callan

Third Place Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Emily Clifton and Kathy Christiansen

Honorable Mention Gingerbread Art – Amateur Category, Sarah Zinger, Black Dog Canine Massage

STOCKINGS

Best of Show Stocking, Karla Anderson

First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Sylvia Mihm

Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Myra Lage

First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Jane Kiser

Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Kathy Sandrock

ORNAMENTS

Best of Show Ornament, Erin Duffy

Best Festival Theme Ornament, Leanne Satterthwaite

Best First Time Designer Ornament, Stacie Lanzen

First Place Best Handmade Original Design, Barbara Steen

Second Place Best Handmade Original Design, Vonnie Mitton

Third Place Best Handmade Original Design, Julie Schumann

First Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, David Green

Second Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Judy Garlock

Third Place Best Handmade Pattern or Kit, Margie Hansen

HIGH SCHOOL ART EXHIBIT

Best of Show, Karlenia Hildebrant, Davenport North High School

First Place Photography/Graphic Design, Tony Nguyen, Davenport West High School

Second Place Photography/Graphic Design, Heidi Brown, Mercer County High School

Third Place Photography/Graphic Design, Isis Thiessen, Davenport Central High School

Honorable Mention Photography/Graphic Design, Nicholas Nguyen, Davenport North High School

First Place Drawing, Jane Johns, Pleasant Valley High School

Second Place Drawing, Lily Chen, Davenport Central High School

Third Place Drawing, Sadie Fahrenkrug, Central DeWitt High School

Honorable Mention Drawing, Florencia Guzman, Davenport North High School

First Place Painting, Emily Mooney, Sherrard (Illinois) High School

Second Place Painting, Jordan Jones, Mercer County (Illinois) High School

Third Place Painting, Anna Sturmer, Davenport North High School

Honorable Mention Painting, Jordon Jones, Mercer County High School

First Place 3-Dimensional, Erin Balzar, Pleasant Valley High School

Second Place 3-Dimensional, Kyle Knedler, Pleasant Valley High School

Third Place 3-Dimensional, Brynn Wiess, Davenport Central High School

Honorable Mention 3-Dimensional, Dallas Guyton, Sherrard High School

HOLIDAY PARADE

Best in Parade Award, Music Truck Float (Ruhl & Ruhl)

Most Holiday Cheer Award, Shrek (City of Bettendorf)

Best Marching Band/Drill Team, Metropolitan Youth Group

Best Musical Performance, Mid-State Side Steppers

Best Specialty Unit, Music Truck / Float (Ruhl & Ruhl)

Best Balloon Handler Costumes, Shrek (City of Bettendorf)

Best Float, Yeti Who Zip-Lined (Snowstar Winter Sports Park)

Best Festival Theme, Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop

