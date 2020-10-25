Festival ornaments available now

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwik Star Festival of Trees will not be staged in its normal, 10-day, in-person format.
Instead, there will be a televised Holiday Special & Day of Giving to air on KWQC-TV6, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
And there will be select designs, ornaments, gift shop items, VIP Baskets and other items available for purchase online and at Quad-City Arts’ pop-up gift shop and window display, Nov. 21-29. The shop and display will be at the gallery at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
The festival is a fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, and in that vein, the sale or Isabel Bloom and Honor Tree ornaments already has begun.
Isabel Bloom: This year's sculpture, “Festival Tree” is four inches tall. Pre-orders are due Nov. 1, or the piece may be purchased, while supplies last, at the pop-up gift shop, Nov. 21-29. This cost is $32.
Honor tree ornaments: Three different ornaments are available, aimed at healthcare workers, members of the military or anyone you love, with the word "love" on the ornament. Each is priced at $10.
Preorders must be submitted by Nov. 1, or you can make your purchase Nov. 21-29 at the pop-up gift shop.
An honor tree will be set up in the gallery and after the festival, ornaments will be mailed to the purchasers.
For more information, go to quadcityarts.com.
