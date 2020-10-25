Figge exhibit explores themes of racial identity

An artist on the faculty at the University of Iowa who goes by the names T.J. Dedeaux-Norris, Tameka Norris and Meka Jean and uses the pronouns them/they has a new exhibit at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, that explores themes of racial identity.

Dedeaux-Norris uses painting, sculpture, and performance art to create work about racial identity and the simultaneous visibility and invisibility of blackness.

Titled "T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris," the exhibit honors their recently deceased artistic persona Tameka Jenean Norris (pronouns she/her) by mounting a retrospective comprising of the persona’s estate.

The estate includes fabric assemblage paintings, videos, music, photography, soft sculpture, site specific drawings and works on paper. Ephemera chronicling Tameka’s life and the legal documents preserving the estate will also be on display.

The exhibit includes explicit content. It will be on view in the third-floor gallery through Jan. 31.