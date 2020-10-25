 Skip to main content
Figge exhibit explores themes of racial identity

norris

This is a cross section of seven exhibition artworks by T.J. Dedeaux-Norris.

 

An artist on the faculty at the University of Iowa who goes by the names T.J. Dedeaux-Norris, Tameka Norris and Meka Jean and uses the pronouns them/they has a new exhibit at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, that explores themes of racial identity.

Dedeaux-Norris uses painting, sculpture, and performance art to create work about racial identity and the simultaneous visibility and invisibility of blackness.

Titled "T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris," the exhibit honors their recently deceased artistic persona Tameka Jenean Norris (pronouns she/her) by mounting a retrospective comprising of the persona’s estate.

The estate includes fabric assemblage paintings, videos, music, photography, soft sculpture, site specific drawings and works on paper. Ephemera chronicling Tameka’s life and the legal documents preserving the estate will also be on display.

The exhibit includes explicit content. It will be on view in the third-floor gallery through Jan. 31.

“Norris’s artwork is a timely and poignant investigation of identity, prejudice, and personal legacy at a time when these concepts are at the forefront of many of our minds,” Joshua Johnson, the Figge's assistant registrar, said.

"We are excited to participate in the conversations these works provoke.”

TJ Dedeaux-Norris received their undergraduate degree at the University of California, Los Angeles, before graduating with an MFA from Yale University School of Art in 2012. Norris has participated in numerous exhibitions.

Companion online programming

• Virtual Scholar Talk: David Bright, in conversation with T.J. Dedeaux-Norris. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Join attorney Bright and artist T.J. Dedeaux-Norris as they discuss estate planning for artists and other legal issues facing artists. 

• Virtual Panel Discussion: Queering Chronologies, Archiving Identities: A Conversation, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

T.J. Dedeaux-Norris’s practice has recently examined the act and art of archiving and estate building and its implications for a queer, Black, woman artist navigating academia and the artworld. Dedeaux-Norris will be joined by two mid-Atlantic-based scholars and archivists whose work is centered on the Black, queer experience. 

• Artist Performance: A Eulogy for Tameka Jenean Norris, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

A virtual video release of Artist T.J. Norris’s performative “funeral" for recently deceased artistic persona Tameka Jenean Norris. 

All three online programs are free but advanced registration is required at www.figgeartmuseum.org.

