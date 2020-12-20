Figge invites reflection on 2020; write a postcard, color a page

"2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone," is a new exhibit that has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, and will continue through Feb. 14.

The exhibit in the second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery provides visitors with opportunities to participate and contribute in person or from home.

"2020 has been a challenging year. The exhibit will offer an opportunity to think, reflect, and create in the present moment with clarity – with 2020 vision," according a news release.

Activities include, in person or at home:

• Our Community – Photo Projection – send the Figge a picture of your work-from-home, school-from-home, quarantine, or pandemic-life including portraits, selfies, or photos that represent what you and/or your family are going through.

• 2020/2021 Activity – write down a silver lining or an accomplishment from 2020 and a word of hope for the future.

• Appreciation Chain – on a mask template, write down what you are thankful for.