Figge invites reflection on 2020; write a postcard, color a page

"2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone," is a new exhibit that has opened at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, and will continue through Feb. 14.
The exhibit in the second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery provides visitors with opportunities to participate and contribute in person or from home.
"2020 has been a challenging year. The exhibit will offer an opportunity to think, reflect, and create in the present moment with clarity – with 2020 vision," according a news release.
Activities include, in person or at home:
• Our Community – Photo Projection – send the Figge a picture of your work-from-home, school-from-home, quarantine, or pandemic-life including portraits, selfies, or photos that represent what you and/or your family are going through.
• 2020/2021 Activity – write down a silver lining or an accomplishment from 2020 and a word of hope for the future.
• Appreciation Chain – on a mask template, write down what you are thankful for.
• Postcards of Thanks – use the materials provided or use your own to create a postcard for members of the healthcare community. Cards created at home can be dropped off at the front desk box and will be delivered locally to frontline healthcare workers.
In person:
• Color Your World – color one of the pages that is part of the larger landscape scene on the wall.
• Corners – Listen, Give Yourself a Hug, Breathe, and Best Wishes
From home:
Responses for the at-home activities can be sent to 2020VisionFigge@gmail.com with the subject being the title of the activity you are responding to. All submissions will be added to the installation in the gallery by a Figge staff member. For full details on how to participate, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.
“The Figge’s mission is to bring art and people together and this exhibition takes our mission a step further by reminding people that art has the power to heal,” Michelle Hargrave, executive director and CEO, said in the release.
“In a year that has been difficult for many, this exhibition offers fun and restorative activities for everyone. We hope that all in our community will participate and take away something positive.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.