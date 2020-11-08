Figge's launches 'Adopt a Painting' for next blockbuster exhibit

It's been two years since the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, hosted its dazzling “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” a blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum.

And when the 60 paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most well-known artists were boxed up in January 2019, the museum announced that another blockbuster exhibit was already in the works.

"For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design" would open in February 2021," the executive director announced.

At the time, 2021 seemed a long way off, but now the exhibit opening is just three months away, on Feb. 20 and continuing through May 16.

To raise awareness, excitement and interest in the exhibit — as well as to raise money to help pay for its shipment to the Quad-Cities – the Figge has launched an "adopt a painting" fundraiser, according to a news release.

For amounts ranging from $250 to $750, adopters can have their name on a label placed next to the work while it is on exhibit. They also will receive an adoption certificate.