Figge's launches 'Adopt a Painting' for next blockbuster exhibit

Figge's launches 'Adopt a Painting' for next blockbuster exhibit

barnet will self portrait

Will Barnet painted this self-portrait in 1981. It is an oil on canvas, about 31x45 inches. © 2018 Will Barnet Trust / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY Courtesy American Federation of Arts

William Merritt Chase

The Young Orphan [or] An Idle Moment [or] Portrait, 1884 Oil on canvas, 44 × 42 in.

National Academy of Design, New York

Courtesy American Federation of Arts

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith

Snake Dance, 2011

Oil, collage, and mixed media on canvas, 72 x 48 in.

National Academy of Design, New York

Photo Credit : Image by Google

© Jaune Quick-to-See Smith

Courtesy Garth Greenan Gallery, New York and American Federation of Arts

 Alma Gaul

It's been two years since the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, hosted its dazzling “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” a blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum.

And when the 60 paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most well-known artists were boxed up in January 2019, the museum announced that another blockbuster exhibit was already in the works.

"For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design" would open in February 2021," the executive director announced.

At the time, 2021 seemed a long way off, but now the exhibit opening is just three months away, on Feb. 20 and continuing through May 16.

To raise awareness, excitement and interest in the exhibit — as well as to raise money to help pay for its shipment to the Quad-Cities – the Figge has launched an "adopt a painting" fundraiser, according to a news release.

For amounts ranging from $250 to $750, adopters can have their name on a label placed next to the work while it is on exhibit. They also will receive an adoption certificate.

If you are interested, contact Tessa Tessa Pozzi at 563-345-6638 or tpozzi@figgeartmuseum.org. A complete list of works available for adoption can be found at www.figgeartmuseum.org.

The exhibit of more than 90 works made between 1810 and 2013 is coming from the National Academy of Design in New York, featuring historical and contemporary masters.

They include Winslow Homer, William Merritt Chase, John Singer Sargent, Andrew Wyeth, Jaune Quick-to-See-Smith, Charles White, Jane Freilicher and Hank Willis Thomas.

 “Adoptions support the travel of the works to our community and allow adopters to showcase their support in an unprecedented way,”  Sara Volz, director of development, said in the news release.

The exhibit is made possible by the Figge’s Major Exhibitions Endowment, which allows the museum to bring a major exhibition to the community every other year.

The exhibition features representative works and portraits given to the National Academy of Design by some of the most recognizable names in American art. It explores ways artists have represented themselves and their country.

The exhibit was organized by the Academy and the American Federation of Arts. In the Quad-Cities, the exhibition is supported by Estes Construction, Harris Family Charitable Gift Fund, US Bank, Alan and Julie Renken, and Mark and Rita Bawden.

The "French Moderns" exhibit was called one the grandest and most exciting exhibits in the Davenport museum’s history, attracting 36,112 visitors.

