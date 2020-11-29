Fire pits, patio heaters help you gather safely

Regardless of the form, they essentially burn wood the same way: exposing smoldering logs to plenty of oxygen in an open basin.

A downside of most wood-burning fire pits, though, is that anyone sitting downwind of the pit can end up with smoke blowing into their faces. Newer designs help prevent that problem by using a fan to push more air into the fire, so it burns hotter and cleaner.

Some models, called smokeless fire pits, use a rechargeable fan mounted to the side to pull air in and force it into the burn chamber through holes running under and above the burning logs. Others have holes in sidewalls that introduce oxygen directly into the base of the fire.

A recent trend has been to bring fire pits onto decks, patios, and finished outdoor rooms. For those setups, there are liquid propane-burning fire pit tables designed for use on a deck or patio. Though it sounds risky, these fire pit tables — which include a ledge where you can put down food or a drink — usually have flames that are much smaller than you’d get with a wood-burning fire pit. That makes it more comfortable to sit closer to the heat source.

Chimineas