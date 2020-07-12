Flavor your summer with backyard basil

Basil is a tender annual and will not survive Midwest winters, so dig up your plants before the first freeze and bring them inside to extend their growing season by a couple of months.

Fertilizer: If plant growth is reduced and the foliage has become a pale green color, basil can be fertilized every three to four weeks with a liquid fertilizer, following directions on the manufacturer label. Over-fertilizing herbs can result in decreased aroma and taste, so don’t overdo it.

Harvesting/drying: An important task when growing basil for culinary uses is to keep the plant from blooming. If it flowers and develops seeds, the plant will become woody, stop producing and the foliage will become bitter tasting. Continue to remove blooms all season.

When harvesting the foliage, cut the whole stem just above a pair of leaves, leaving at least half of the plants. New growth will appear at the cut point within a week. Individual leaves can also be harvested. Freshly harvested basil stores best for a few days in a vase of water at room temperature.

During peak basil season, you may have more than you know what do with, Haag said. Try preserving basil by drying or freezing leaves.