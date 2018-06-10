The floor is finished and looks good.
The appliances have been delivered, with just the refrigerator waiting to be installed.
Jeff Christenson, our cabinet maker and general contractor, is finishing installation of the cabinet doors and drawers as well as various pieces of trim here and there.
Decisions we dealt with this past week included a choice of cabinet hardware (knobs and pulls), exactly where on the doors and drawers to place the hardware and what to do about the windows.
Our kitchen has a bank of four windows in the dining area that are original to the house. We replaced other windows several years ago, but not these. We think it's time. They are casement windows with diamond-shaped wood grills. At first I didn't like the grills but after 30 years, I changed my mind and now think they "go" with the house. So we will be making a decision on these soon.
Also related to windows, we have to decide on some kind of blinds/shades/curtains. We've always had curtains — one set was there when we moved in and I made two sets since — but I thought it would be nice to have something more contemporary-looking, such as blinds.
Then we went to price blinds. Unless you are getting the type I used to call "Venetian," you are in for sticker shock. In had no idea one could spend so much money on something that doesn't seem like such a big deal. But, oh yes. And the choices! Top down/bottom up. Insulated. Light filtering. Room darkening. Remote control or manual. And then colors.
My sewing machine is beginning to look better all the time.
By the time you read this, we likely will be moving back into our kitchen, figuring out where to put things, and remembering that the refrigerator is no longer in the garage.
We'll have a final report on our kitchen project, with photos, in an upcoming edition.