The "perennial plant of the year" for 2019 is called Stachys ‘Hummelo,’ a plant that blooms in mid-summer with magenta flowers on spikes, towering over its green foliage.
It is known to attract pollinators, but deer don't seem to like it very much, said Martha Smith, horticulture educator for University of Illinois Extension. It would make a great addition to any sunny perennial garden, she said.
Kate Terrell, owner of Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf and Davenport, called it "a great pick for PPOY" and suggested it as "ideal for butterfly gardens or (as) a small cluster in the middle of a perennial border."
Good combination plants are ornamental grasses, Echinacea purpurea (purple coneflower), and Asclepias tuberosa (butterfly weed, the 2018 perennial plant of the year), according to a news release from the plant association.
The plant's only drawback, if one can call it that, is that it doesn't have a "mainstream," or common, name, Mary McCalley, owner of Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City, said.
The word "Stachys" is the plant's genera, one of the largest in the Lamiaceae family of flowering plants; the common lamb's ear is Stachys byzantina.
McCalley raised dozens of 'Hummelo' for the University of Illinois Extension-Rock Island County Master Gardeners plant sale, and she is a fan. "It requires no care, has a long bloom time and the bloom itself is absolutely gorgeous — a rosy purple," she said.
'Hummelo' was rated highest among the Stachys tested by the Chicago Botanic Garden for strong flower production, vigor, habit, quality and winter hardiness, according to the plant association news release.
It thrives in full sun to part shade and is hardy in USDA Zones 4 to 8. The Quad-City region is generally 5, with 4 in the northern reaches.
"Hummelo' spreads slowly by creeping rhizomes and may benefit from division every few years. Strong stems and seed heads add to winter interest. And, in addition to its beauty outdoors, its wiry stems make for a good cut flower.
Terrell said Wallace's has sold the plant for years.
"It is incredibly hardy and easy to grow," she said. "It is fragrant and a pollinator favorite. The color is bright and adds loads of texture to the garden."
Wallace's will sell the plant in one-gallon containers for $8.99. "We have them in stock right now, but they are still a little small," Terrell said. "They will be ready to go by May."
Hilltop has them too, for about the same price.