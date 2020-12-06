 Skip to main content
Flowers, feathers, critters are quilt themes

A display of quilts by members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild will be in the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, through Jan. 30.

Admission to the center is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15 and free for those under 12.

