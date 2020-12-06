Flowers, feathers, critters are quilt themes

Diane St. John has long been interested in family history and genealogy — she is the regent for the Mary Little Deere chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — so this family tree quilt of her own design combines both interests. The tree is a panel (printed picture on fabric), but the five Sunbonnet Sues and eight Overall Sams she made herself, representing her family of children, spouses, and grandchildren. The pieces were cut from fusible fabric, ironed onto the blocks, and outlined in thread. St. John, of East Moline, started quilting only after she retired from her job as executive assistant to the vice president and general counsel at Florida Gulf Coast University. That is when she and her husband began spending time in Arizona and she met quilters who pulled her into their circle. Her husband of 46 years — they were high school sweethearts at United Township — had a lung disease, and St. John intended to put this quilt on his casket instead of flowers. But his time was cut shorter than they expected and this quilt wasn't finished, so a different one was laid in its place. Support from members of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild helped St. John through her grief. "It's been therapy for me," she said of quilting. And, as several other quilters in the botanical center exhibit said, quilting has given them something creative to do during the pandemic.