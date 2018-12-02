Anorexia, or loss of appetite, can be a serious consequence of kidney degeneration in cats and further complicate this deadly but common disease.
To minimize this unwanted complication, it is often necessary to supplement with fluids. For some cats, it may be necessary to administer special electrolyte solutions below the skin — something that can be taught to owners and done in the home.
Most kidney disease treatments also include some type of acid blocker to minimize the changes kidney disease has on the stomach —this also leads to nausea and a reluctance to eat. Ask your veterinarian if one of these would be useful. Famotidine is one that is commonly prescribed.
Consider warming the prescribed food to room temperature or slightly higher to entice your cat to eat it. It may not be feasible for you, but hand-feeding can sometimes work. Adding the water from a can of tuna or clam juice can also be effective.
There are several drugs available that can artificially stimulate the appetite. The anti-histamine-like drug cyproheptadine is preferred by some veterinarians while others may prescribe mirtazapine. Please use these medications only when needed and after a thorough discussion with your veterinarian regarding potential side effects.
Lastly, for cats that are eating, make sure the diet is one that can help limit or slow the disease; your veterinarian will have specific recommendations for the best formulations.
Questions? Send them to Dr. Sandeman, Home & Garden, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. Or, email to papertrained@ mchsi.com. Dr. Sandeman cannot answer letters or email personally, but questions of general interest will be answered in this column.