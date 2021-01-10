'Flying knives,' succulents are topics of online garden conference

Because of the ongoing pandemic, there won't be the in-person garden seminars this year that Quad-City gardeners have become accustomed to.
But horticulture educators at the University of Illinois and Iowa State University Extension services are teaming up to provide the next-best option: online seminars on two different days, Saturday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 6.
Sessions will be hosted on Zoom with three sessions each at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Participants may register for a single session or the entire series. Sessions are free, but a donation is appreciated. Access links and handouts will be provided upon registration.
The January session will focus on winter gardening activities, wildlife and food and nutrition. Register by Jan 27 @ go.illinois.edu/GardeningintheAirJan30
The February session will discuss design, vegetables, fruits and herbs, and houseplants. Register by Feb 3 @ go.illinois.edu/GardeningintheAirFeb6
JAN. 20 SESSIONS
9 a.m.
Gardening is Good for You, Andrea Faber-Taylor, University of Illinois. Nature experiences are important for daily functioning and overall well-being. Support your own health as well as children in your life.
Native Plants with Winter Wildlife Interest, Ryan Pankau, University of Illinois Extension. Basic wildlife needs — food for birds and cover for all species — and plants that meet those needs.
Funkalicious Fermentation, Kristin Bogdonas, University of Illinois Extension. The fundamentals and health benefits of using fermentation for home food preservation and making foods and drinks with probiotics.
10:15 a.m.
Intro to Fruit Tree Pruning, Grant McCarty, University of Illinois Extension. Whether your trees are new or old, this class will explain what limbs to leave and which to prune out on apple, pear, stone fruit and other types of fruit trees.
Backing Backyard Birds in Yards and Landscapes, Adam Janke, Iowa State University. The basics of making any landscape – from city lots to rural farmsteads – make a difference for birds.
Flying Knives: Vegetable and Fruit Preparation Tips, Carol Longley, University of Illinois Extension. This follow-along presentation will teach basic knife skills. You'll need a cutting board, knife, green pepper, onion, orange, and head of romaine.
11:30 a.m.
Purchasing Seeds & Plants, Cindy Haynes, Iowa State University. The best plants for gardens or the landscape, regardless of whether they come from a local garden center or online.
When Your Nearest Neighbors Aren’t Human (a.k.a. Living with Wildlife) Peggy Doty, University of Illinois Extension. How to enhance and coexist with wildlife on your property as well as the legalities of removing animals.
Preserve the Taste of Summer, Holly Van Heel, Jill Weber, Kelsey Salow and Renee Sweers, Iowa State. The basics of safely canning foods at home.
FEB. 6 SESSIONS
9 a.m.
Ornamental Grasses with Winter Interest, Mary Meyer, University of Minnesota. The best grasses to provide winter interest, both native and non-native.
Growing Herbs and Microgreens Indoors, Kellie J. Walters, University of Tennessee. The basics of growing herbs and microgreens indoors and some crops to try.
Growing Blooming Houseplants, Aaron Steil, Iowa State University. Blooming houseplants can brighten winter indoors. Light, temperature and management considerations for African violets, holiday cactus, bromeliads, begonias and others.
10:15 a.m.
Intro to Sustainable Landscapes, Chris Enroth, University of Illinois Extension. Sustainable lawns, how to handle stormwater, building healthy soils and ways to reduce your eco-footprint.
Straw Bale Gardening, Kelly Allsup, University of Illinois Extension. Strawbales solve many obstacles: bad soil, weeds, watering problems, limited space, even physical difficulty working on ground level.
What is Wrong with My Houseplant? Cindy Haynes, Iowa State University. Environmental factors that impact houseplant growth, how to diagnose problems, and what you can do to fix or change them.
11:30 a.m.
How to Create an Out-of-the-Ordinary Theme Garden, Lisa Nunamaker, Iowa State University. Bring a creative spirit and an open mind to stretch the idea of what a theme garden can be.
Starting Seeds for the Garden Indoors, Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension. Seed selection, the growing process, supplies.
Succulent Wreaths, Bruce Black, University of Illinois Extension. What succulents are, their biology, how to build and care for a wreath.