'Flying knives,' succulents are topics of online garden conference

Because of the ongoing pandemic, there won't be the in-person garden seminars this year that Quad-City gardeners have become accustomed to.

But horticulture educators at the University of Illinois and Iowa State University Extension services are teaming up to provide the next-best option: online seminars on two different days, Saturday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Sessions will be hosted on Zoom with three sessions each at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Participants may register for a single session or the entire series. Sessions are free, but a donation is appreciated. Access links and handouts will be provided upon registration.

The January session will focus on winter gardening activities, wildlife and food and nutrition. Register by Jan 27 @ go.illinois.edu/GardeningintheAirJan30

The February session will discuss design, vegetables, fruits and herbs, and houseplants. Register by Feb 3 @ go.illinois.edu/GardeningintheAirFeb6

JAN. 20 SESSIONS

9 a.m.