For this Rock Island couple, 'There isn't a room that isn't touched by Christmas'
To say that Brent and Dan Gleason, of Rock Island, decorate for Christmas, is a vast understatement.

You can see that right off as you drive up — blow mold candles line the sidewalk and lights outline the home's second-floor window and porch roof, then curl down the pillars and race across the holly bushes. Everywhere there are bows, wreaths and Christmas characters.

But that is nothing — nothing — compared to what's inside.

The Gleasons love to decorate, love to collect unusual vintage items, things with a story. In addition to a veritable army of blow mold Santas, their home is decorated with multiple artificial trees, 1900s Christmas cards, ceramic tabletop trees with lights, glass ball tree ornaments, candles in the shape of trees or carolers, tins, bottle brush trees and holiday-themed dishes, dishes, dishes.

"People ask, 'When are you done?'" Brent says. "I'm never done. There is isn't a room that isn't touched by Christmas."

The couple acquired their various collections by being ever on the lookout for items from the past, a passion they share. A fun day for them is getting lost in some out-of-the-way place in southern Illinois or Wisconsin, stopping at a thrift shop and scoring a find.

A specialty is the blow mold decorations, glowing plastic figures that preceded today's "inflatables." They're called blow molds because that was the name of the manufacturing process that formed and joined together the hollow plastic parts.

Some are still being manufactured today, but the Gleasons are after the ones in antique shops or sold online as one-of-a-kind.

They have so many — primarily Santas but also a nativity set, snowmen and candles — that it's a wonder there are any left. The Gleasons would seem to have bought them all. 

Their proudest catch: a three-foot Santa face they have placed over their fireplace, visible from the street through their home's picture window.

Brent spotted it one day as they were heading north out of Davenport on Brady Street, past the Salvation Army store. It was in a window, and he called for Dan to "flip a U-ee," explaining that "we gotta get it."

And it's not just that they have a lot of stuff. They have a lot of stuff very artfully arranged. By day, Brent is visual merchandising manager for Target, Davenport. Dan is in charge of special events and fundraising for the Rock Island parks and recreation department.

"He (Brent) is the designer," Dan says. "I help carry the boxes."

And while they have been married for four years, they change up their decorations from year to year "to freshen it up."

This year Brent introduced a new color — pink.  There's a hot pink garland on the fireplace mantel and several pink-bordering-on-mauve throw pillows.

Because 2020 has been so trying, Brent wasn't sure he was going to decorate this year. He really didn't feel like it. But when he shared his sentiments with a couple of other people and saw their disappointment, he changed his mind.

He and Dan decided to create a happy ending to the year. And so they have.

