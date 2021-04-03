 Skip to main content
Free mulch at Riverside Park
Free mulch at Riverside Park

MOLINE -- Yard work is right around the corner and so is free mulch.

Mulch from Moline Parks and Recreation is free and available for pickup at Riverside Park, 3400 5th Ave., and Stephens Park, 7th Street & 15th Avenue. The mulch is available on a first come first serve basis until gone.

For more information about Moline Parks and Recreation visit www.molineparks.com, Facebook (facebook.com/molineparks), Twitter (@MolineParks), Instagram (@MolineParks) and YouTube.

