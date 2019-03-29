Yard waste will be picked up for free — no stickers required — beginning Monday in the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf and East Moline.
Moline does not offer free pickup in spring, but its regular sticker collection also begins on Monday and will continue through Dec. 14 on one's regular garbage collection day.
Rock Island will begin its no-sticker yard weeks on Monday, April 15, continuing though May 3.
Here are the schedules.
Bettendorf and Davenport: Free leaf pickup begins Monday, April 1, and continues through Friday, April 12, on your regular garbage collection day. Bundled branches and tree trimmings also will be picked up for free.
Residents also may drop off yard waste for free daily at the Davenport Compost Facility those same days — April 1-12. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The compost facility is at 2707 Railroad Ave.; due to flooding, there may be detours. Follow the signs off West River Drive.
Moline: Yard waste collection begins Monday, April 1. City yard waste stickers are $2.
Bundled tree branches and trimmings will be picked up for free. Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 to the city of Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Ave.
Rock Island: Free leaf collection begins Monday, April 15, and continues through Friday, May 3, on your regular garbage collection day. You do not need to be a participant in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this special collection. The pickup is for leaves only; no sticks or branches.
The city also will furnish free bags, beginning Monday, April 8. The maximum is 20 bags per day, while supplies last.
Locations include City Hall; the Public Works Department, 1309 Mill St.; Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St.; South Rock Island Township office, 1019 27th Ave.; Rock Island Township Assessor's office, 2827 7th Ave., Suite 1; Saukie Golf Course, 3102 38th St.; and Highland Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W.
East Moline: Bagged yard waste will be picked up for free, no stickers required, during the month of April, beginning Monday, April 1, on one's regular garbage collection day.