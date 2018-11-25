If you're still raking leaves, be aware that special "no-sticker" weeks for bagged leaves and other yard waste services are nearing an end.
Here is a city-by-city look:
Davenport and Bettendorf: No-sticker week ends Friday, Nov. 30.
Yard waste may be dropped off without charge at the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., through Nov. 30. Hours at the compost facility are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For questions about the facility, call 563-328-7225.
For questions about Davenport pickup, call public works at 563-326-7732.
For questions about Bettendorf pickup, call public works at 563-344-4088.
Rock Island: Bagged leaves will be picked up without charge through Friday, Dec. 7.
Leaves must be in approved paper yard waste bags; the city even provides them for free at these locations and times:
• Rock Island City Hall, 1528 3rd Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
• Public Works Department, 1309 Mill St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
• Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
• South Rock Island Township Office, 1019 27th Ave., 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday (pickup in the front office)
• Rock Island Township Assessor's office, 2827 7th Ave., Suite 1, 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday (pickup in the back of the building)
• Highland Springs Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (seven days a week)
• Saukie Golf Course, 3101 38th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (seven days a week)
Residents will be given a maximum of 20 bags per day while supplies last.
The bags are for leaves only, not grass clippings or brush.
For more information, go to rigov.org or call 309-732-2200.
Moline: No sticker week ends Friday, Dec. 7.
And through Friday, Dec. 7, leaves may be raked close to the street (but not on the roadway surface) for vacuuming, weather permitting. For vacuuming, the city is divided into three areas from river to river. Two crews work each area Monday-Friday, north to south. (1st Avenue to 52nd Avenue.) Crews will begin working at the location where they ended the previous day. Residents may call the Leaf Hotline at 309-524-2407 to hear a pre-recorded message on the location of the leaf vacuums on a given day.
Leaf vacuuming is intended as an aid to leaf disposal, not the primary means.
For questions, call 309-524-2400.
East Moline: No sticker week ends Friday, Nov. 30.
The city also is giving away free leaf bags, one bundle of five per week, through November, while supplies last.
Bags may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at City Hall, 915 16th Ave., and the City Annex, 912 16th Ave., and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city maintenance garage, 1200 13th Ave.
In addition, the city still allows burning of leaves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-windy Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays.
For questions, call 309-752-1573.