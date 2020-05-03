Freezing temps can nip your plants

Good care during the remainder of the year, such as watering during dry periods, should aid the recovery of trees and shrubs planted within the past two or three years.

However, flowering trees and shrubs may not bloom as well in spring, as the cold temperatures may have damaged or destroyed some of their flower buds.

The recent freezing temperatures may have damaged the developing flower buds on apples, cherries and other fruit trees. Damage is most likely in the southern portions of Iowa and Illinois.

If flower buds have been damaged, the fruit crop may be smaller than normal. The extent of damage is determined by the plant species, cultivar, stage of flower bud development, and temperature.

For example, at the tight cluster stage on apples, a temperature of 27 F will kill approximately 10% of the developing flower buds while a temperature of 21 F will kill approximately 90% of the flower buds.

Q: Is rhubarb still edible?

A: After freezing temperatures, some gardeners express concerns about the edibility of rhubarb. Rhubarb is a tough plant. Temperatures in the upper 20s or low 30s typically cause no damage. Temperatures in the low 20s or teens may cause visible damage.