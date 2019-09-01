It's time to think about freshening up — or replacing — your spring and summer container plantings.
To freshen, simply replace weather-worn annuals with new fall favorites such as pansies, sweet alyssum and dianthus.
For something entirely new, consider the pot as well as the plants, and don't overlook vegetables.
The pot: Select a pot with drainage holes and fill it with a quality planting mix. Or upcycle items such as a wicker basket, small bushel basket, wooden crate or galvanized tub into a planter. Add drainage holes before planting.
Or, scoop out a pumpkin and set a pot of pansies or ornamental peppers inside.
Thriller, spiller, filler: Use ornamental grasses, kale, black-eyed Susans and Swiss chard for vertical interest.
Include some trailing plants such as golden moneywort, trailing lobelia and ivy for the spiller.
Fill any voids with snapdragons, ornamental peppers, colorful greens and coral bells. Just be sure to protect peppers and any other frost-sensitive plants on chilly nights.
Complement your plantings and containers with garden art, gourds, mini pumpkins and berry-covered branches. Add a mum or aster for a vibrant surge of color.
Edibles: For an edible container, grow 'Bright Lights' Swiss chard, colorful leaf lettuce and pansies – the flowers are edible – for an attractive combination.
Test designs out at the store: Test your container designs while shopping. Get a cart and gather the plants you would like to grow. See if the colors and textures work well together. The bold leaves of plants like ornamental cabbage contrast with the fine leaves of ornamental grasses to create a focal point.
Repetition: Repeat colors from the flowers or leaves of one plant to another to unify your planting. For example, use a purple aster or pink mum to echo the colors of decorative kale, pansies or the colorful leaf stems of Swiss chard.
Autumn display: And you can go beyond flowers by combining fall planters with gourds, decorative squash and pumpkins. Corn stalks and broom corn add vertical interest or serve as a backdrop.
Then include bales of hay to elevate a few of the pots and pumpkins for multiple levels of fall beauty. Dress up the display with sprigs of American bittersweet, grape vines and other fall décor.
A few fall planters can go a long way to help celebrate the transition from summer to winter.