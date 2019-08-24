Discarded pieces of metal become sculptures under the keen eye of John VandeWalle, of Rock Island, who arranges the pieces into pleasing abstract compositions, then welds them into place.
He calls this "found art" because it consists of random items he "found" and repurposed.
But that comes with a caveat.
It's not as though he finds large, wonderfully shaped pieces of metal just lying along the roadside. No, the pieces come mainly from scrap yards and manufacturing plants that VandeWalle has worked for years to cultivate as sources and whose identity he keeps secret. Operators of these sites trust VandeWalle to be on their property, and he doesn't want to jeopardize these relationships.
You can see 23 of VandeWalle's works through Saturday at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, Clinton, where they comprise the 4th annual Art in the Arb display.
A special garden party will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with music by Riley Horton and refreshments from D-lectible D-lites and Wild River Winery.
The arboretum has been sponsoring arts events for nearly two decades as a way of showcasing local talent and furthering its mission of education, Margo Hansen, program director, said.
Art in the Arb began with music; visitors were invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, sit on the grounds and enjoy the gift of sound. Four years ago, staff made the switch to art that has included metal sculptures, paintings (that could be outside) and photos.
VandeWalle became interested in art while attending Rock Island High School where teachers introduced him to a wide variety of styles and mediums from different eras.
He continued his studies at Augustana College and in 1999 he found the medium that really clicked.
"As soon as I got a welder in my hand, I knew that was the direction I wanted to go," he said.
He began creating sculptures in a big way around 2006 and since then he's crafted literally thousands of pieces, most of which he sells as outdoor art for the garden. A few that double as trellises or holders for garden hoses are utilitarian, but most are "art for art's sake," he said.
All pieces at the Bickelhaupt are for sale; each is one-of-a-kind, 100 percent recycled and locally sourced.
In picking through the scrap yards for raw material, VandeWalle looks for pieces that will provide a skeleton, or frame, for his work, and other pieces that will stand out, make a statement, become the focal point.
Among the predominant "found" pieces in the Bickelhaupt sculptures are spiral-shaped pieces of metal called auger flights, used in industry to move material by spiral motion. Empty metal cylinders are the end pieces of pipes that got cut off because they weren't needed; they're called pipe balances.
A sculpture in the middle of the garden features a rectangular piece of metal with round holes cut out with a laser. The factory used the round pieces and discarded the larger piece they were cut from — the "negative," if you will.
VandeWalle gives each finished work a name, consulting newspaper obituaries and three "names for baby" books for ideas. He doesn't name the works after people he knows.
VandeWalle sells most of his work at the Skeleton Key Art and Antiques store operated by his wife, Brandy, in the home they share at 520 18th St., Rock Island. Prices range from $30 to $60 for small pieces to more than $1,000 for wall sculptures.
There's one on display outside their home that isn't for sale, though. It's the first piece he made at Augustana, named Bob.
"I'll never sell Bob," VandeWalle said.