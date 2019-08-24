As soon as you approach, you can see that there's something shiny in the bank of the creek t…

More about Skeleton Key Art and Antiques

The large brick building housing Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island, was built in 1892 as a private residence.

In 1922 it was purchased for use as a funeral home, a use that continued for more than 90 years, most recently as the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home.

The building closed in 2007 when Wheelan-Pressly moved to a different location, and it sat mostly vacant until John and Brandy VandeWalle bought it in March of 2013. The store opened in August of 2013.

Brandy VandeWalle was figuratively holding her breath the entire six years the building was on the market because she had long dreamed of opening an antique store, and the funeral home was the very location she always envisioned.

She judged every other building she looked at against the former funeral home. "We just always thought this building would do exactly what we wanted it to do," she said.

But when the building first came on the market, the couple was not in a position to buy it because they had a newborn baby and another child who was only three. They didn't feel they could take on the challenges buying the building and establishing a business would entail.

But despite some near sales, the building was still available when the couple's once-newborn was ready to begin kindergarten. The VandeWalles finally realized their dream.

The entire first floor of 5,000 square feet is filled with merchandise offered by 93 vendors and everything "is either vintage or antique or locally handcrafted or local art," Brandy said.

Inventory includes wood antiques such as kitchen cabinets and dressers, vintage Pyrex bowls, art such as paintings and crafts including wind chimes made of pieces of silverware. Also: china dishes, hand mirrors, crocks and jewelry. And of course, the metal sculptures made by John.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The phone number is 309-314-1567.

The VandeWalles lives upstairs.