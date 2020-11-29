From stars to stripes, quilts show great diversity

"Greetings from Heaven" is a panel quilt by June LeBow, of Rock Island. It appealed to her because "when you see a cardinal, it is a message from loved ones in heaven letting you know they are OK," she said. A 'panel quilt' is one in which a person buys a piece of fabric in which the picture is already stamped; this quilt, for example, already had the trees and birds when LeBow bought it. The trick is to finish out the picture with stitching. In this case, the birds' feathers and feet as well as the trees are outlined, the snow-covered ground has a wavy pattern and there is still another pattern in the woods. This stitching was done by Ann Filiantreau, of Moline, on her long arm machine. "I knew it had to be machine quilted to do the trees justice," said LeBow, who made her first quilt 56 years ago when her first baby was born. Retired from the Arsenal, LeBow's specialty is creating quilts out of scraps, or "scrapping."